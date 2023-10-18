Should you skip the campaign in Diablo 4 season 2? – Answered

Season two of Diablo 4 has officially gone live after a brief delay, and now players can hop into the Season of Blood. As always, you need to create a new seasonal character to participate in the Season of Blood questline and everything else season two has to offer. You do have a choice to make, however, regarding the Diablo 4 campaign before you really jump into things.

The Season of Blood questline can technically be accessed as soon as you reach the town of Kyovashad with your new seasonal character. This only occurs if you choose to completely skip the main story campaign, though. When making your character, you have the choice to skip the campaign or play through it again, but only if you have previously beaten the campaign with another character.

So, is there any benefit to playing through the Diablo 4 campaign again with your season two character or should you just jump right into the Season of Blood content? I’ll offer my opinion in the guide below.

Playing through the Diablo 4 campaign in season two

First, I’ll weigh the pros and cons of playing through the campaign again in season two.

If you choose to not skip the story and delay the Season of Blood content, you have to complete every campaign mission once again. While you have access to some of your Aspects in the Codex of Power, you also have to find all new gear for your character and level them up just like normal.

Diablo 4 season two kicked off this week. Image via Blizzard

The only real benefit there is to experiencing the campaign again is to take time and find the playstyle you want to go with for your new character. If you’re using a class you have never used before, then going through the story missions gives you enough time to understand the skills and mechanics of the class before you reach the endgame content of Diablo 4. It can also be cool to experience all of the story bosses again as a new class.

Of course, the main downside to playing through the campaign again is you don’t get to see the new quests available in season two of Diablo 4.

Skipping the Diablo 4 campaign in season two

On the flip side, choosing to skip the campaign means you get to access the season two questline right away.

The main benefit to doing this is you get to experience a fresh questline as soon as you enter the Seasonal Realm with your new character. This gives you access to the season two content much more quickly and can make Diablo 4 feel like a new experience rather than going through the motions in the campaign again.

Of course, the primary con in skipping the campaign is you launch yourself right into the endgame loop of Diablo 4. If you’re using a new class, you have to figure things out on the fly in regards to what skills you want to use and the gear sets you want to equip.

Should you skip the Diablo 4 campaign in season two?

In my opinion, the benefits of skipping the campaign outweigh the benefits of playing through it again. I only recommend playing through the campaign again if you truly don’t remember some of the main missions and bosses or if you want to hone your new class’ skills in a more controlled environment.

Personally, I hopped right into the season two questline and have been enjoying myself thoroughly seeing all of the new content. This really is a choice that comes down to personal preference, though, so go with the route that you think will make you enjoy Diablo 4 more in season two.

