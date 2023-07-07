Necromancers hit with yet another nerf thanks to game-breaking bug in Diablo 4’s latest hotfix

Diablo 4’s Necromancer, a class that relishes in bringing enemies back from the dead to fight for them, is a little bit less alive today after the game’s latest hotfix.

Both the Enhanced Blood Lance skill and Aspect of Hungry Blood are being tweaked because of a game-breaking bug. Blizzard said the changes are only temporary and the Aspect needs to be reworked.

“This is indeed a nerf to Blood Lance, but Blood Lance has been so good for Necromancers that it has been crashing the game,” Blizzard said in the update’s notes. “This is a temporary solve while the team reworks the way the Legendary Aspect will function, and we expect this change sometime in Season 1 or shortly after.”

Enhanced Blood Lance is a skill on the Necromancer tree that “pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 15 percent reduced damage to subsequent enemies after the first.” It will now only pierce a maximum of 10 enemies.

Meanwhile, the Aspect of Hungry Blood has “a 10-20 percent chance to fire a Blood Lance at a nearby enemy” when the attack “hits an enemy that is already lanced.” The Legendary Aspect will now only fire up to a maximum of three Blood Lances per cast.

In a minor but welcome gameplay change, the first Whisper Cache opened by players will now always grant a Nightmare Sigil, offering a more consistent way for players to gain access to Nightmare Dungeons in the endgame.

The full patch notes for the hotfix, which has already been deployed, can be found below.

Diablo 4 update 1.0.4 ‘Hotfix 1’ patch notes

Class changes

Necromancer

Enhanced Blood Lance now pierces up to a maximum of 10 enemies.

Aspect of Hungry Blood now fires up to a maximum of three Blood Lances per cast.

Gameplay changes

The first Whisper Cache you acquire will now always grant a Nightmare Sigil.

Bug fixes

Further stability improvements.

