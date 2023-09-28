How to watch Diablo 4 Developer Update livestream

Players will be able to ask question at the end of the stream.

Players will be able to know what’s coming to Diablo 4 on Oct. 4 at 1pm CT at the next Developer Updates live stream. This will be the second Developer Update livestream to talk about the second season to come.

“The team will talk about community requested features such as additional Stash space and functionality, improvements to Dungeons, Mounts, and much more,” according to Blizzard Entertainment.

The last Developer Update stream was made in July and had a duration of lasted for a little over one hour and a half. It had the presence of four members of the Diablo team and two other guests:

Adam Fletcher – Community Lead

Chris Liao – Lead UX Designer for Diablo Immortal

Joseph Piepiora – Associate Game Director for Diablo 4

Rod Fergusson – Franchise General Manager

Ryan Quinn – Sr. Narrative Designer for Diablo Immortal

Timothy Ismay – Lead Game Producer for Diablo 4

They talked about the progress of the new Blood Knight Class on Diablo Immortal and the Season of the Malignant, the first Diablo 4 Season. Joseph and Timothy commented on the first month of updates made to the game and answered some questions from the public.

Where to watch Diablo 4‘s Developer Update livestream

You can watch Diablo 4‘s Developer Updates livestream on Twitch and YouTube. It’s scheduled to start at 1pm CT on Oct. 4, but you can expect a 30-minute wait before the stream truly begins.

Adam Fletcher is confirmed to be back in this stream. The devs will talk about the upcoming Season of Blood and many quality-of-life updates previously announced at the Gamescom: Opening Night Live 2023.

Those watching will also be able to ask questions at the end of the stream just like the last time.

