How to get the moose mount in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 contains dozens of cosmetic items that allow players to customize their gear, weapons, and mounts as they see fit. Some cosmetic items can be acquired through the store, while others are random drops from certain events or chests.

Many players have noticed a fun moose mount that adds antlers and fur to the horse you can ride around Sanctuary, introducing a festive charm to the large animal. The good news is this unique horse armor can actually be acquired without spending money, but it’s a random drop that can only be found in two chests in Diablo 4.

How to unlock the Moose mount in Diablo 4

The moose mount, which is actually called the Scosglen Barding, is a unique mount armor set that only drops in two places: Helltide chests and Legion Event chests.

Helltide events are liked in World Tier Three, meaning you’ll need to complete the campaign before you can access these events. The Scosglen Barding is a potential drop from Helltide chests, although it’s not guaranteed.

Legion Events are timed regional events that periodically appear in Sanctuary. You can find them by traveling to the orange marker on your map within the time limit. Completing these events rewards Legion Chests, which also contain the Scosglen Barding skin.

How do you get different mounts in Diablo 4?

There are a few ways to unlock different mount skins in Diablo 4. You can acquire premium skins, like the Temptation Mount, by purchasing the Deluxe or Ultimate editions of the game. You can also purchase new mounts from Stable Masters in Sanctuary with gold.

Where to get mount cosmetics Diablo 4?

Mount cosmetics drop from world bosses and random enemies throughout Sanctuary. You can also purchase cosmetic items from the Diablo 4 game store, or visit a Stable Master to purchase a new skin with gold.

Can you get mount drops in Diablo 4?

There are over 20 mounts that drop as loot from defeating enemies. Some require killing certain bosses, while others can drop from any mob or chest.

