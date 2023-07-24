In Diablo 4, you can acquire higher rarity items to improve your build, and Gohr’s Devastating Grips is one of them. If you are playing as a Barbarian and have Whirlwind as a Core skill, this unique glove will boost your build for maximum efficiency. Naturally, you need to know how to obtain this glove and how to use it in Diablo 4.

This unique item comes with four different affixes, and its Legendary aspect boosts the Whirlwind skill with an explosive touch. You can easily take down scores of enemies as a Barbarian with this item equipped for your character. Here’s how to get Gohr’s Devastating Grips in Diablo 4.

Where to find Gohr’s Devastating Grips in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has multiple World Tiers. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Gohr’s Devastating Grips is a unique glove that drops randomly while participating in Tree of Whisper quests, World Events, Helltides, defeating world bosses, and clearing Nightmare Dungeons in World Tier Three and Tier Four. To unlock Torment and Nightmare difficulty levels, you must complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon, and Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon, respectively.

The best method to get unique and ancestral items is to complete different activities in World Tier Three (Torment) and World Tier Four (Nightmare) difficulty levels. I’d recommend completing the campaign as soon as possible and unlocking the higher World Tiers to get these build-changing items. I obtained this item after defeating a world boss inside Helltide on World Tier Three. Unlocking Tortured Chests during Helltides can also fetch unique and ancestral items. Try out the methods mentioned above to get this unique glove for your Barbarian build.

Gohr’s Devastating Grips Effect in Diablo 4

Gohr’s Devastating Grips has a Legendary aspect that significantly boosts the Whirlwind skill for the Barbarian class. I’d also recommend improving your Whirlwind skill to Enhanced Whirlwind, and Violent Whirlwind to get the best out of this build.

Whirlwind explodes every two seconds after it ends dealing (16 to 28 percent) of the total Base damage dealt to surrounding enemies as fire damage.

Likewise, this unique glove has the following affixes.

Affix One: Attack Speed

Attack Speed Affix Two: Lucky Hit Chance

Lucky Hit Chance Affix Three: Non-Physical Damage

Non-Physical Damage Affix Four: Ranks to Whirlwind

While the stats may vary, these affixes will boost your attack speed, improve lucky hit chances, while enhancing non-physical damage, and adding ranks to Whirlwind skill.

