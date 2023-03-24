How to fix error code 316703 in the Diablo 4 beta

The Diablo 4 beta has finally been released and players are logging in to see what the highly-anticipated new title has to offer.

While this new beta is meant to show off the game, it’s also working as a stress test, showing the cracks in the title ahead of the full release in just over two months. The errors have been flowing at the start of the open beta, with 316703 being one of the few.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to fix the error code 316703 in the Diablo 4 beta.

What’s the best way to fix error code 316703 in Diablo 4?

This error code in Diablo 4 is caused when players try to join a friend who has disconnected or recently been disconnected, making the session they’re trying to join nonexistent. This causes an error and players are forced back into the character select screen, where they have to try to log in again.

The best way to prevent this is to make sure that your friend isn’t going to go back to the lobby when you’re trying to join. But there have been a number of issues with Diablo error codes today, including how many players are being disconnected from the server. With some players being randomly disconnected, though, it causes many people to be disconnected while their friends join.

There is no real fix for this as long as players are being randomly disconnected, so it’s likely best to wait for Blizzard to issue a fix for players disconnecting. Until then, try to play solo while waiting for the servers to become more stable.

That’s all you need to know about the best way to fix error code 316703 in Diablo 4.