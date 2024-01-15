How to fix can’t change resolution issue in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 might have been out for many months now, but some players may still be encountering issues that were present at the launch. One of these is withholding the option to adjust your screen resolution on a PC.

On arrival, a lot of players experienced this problem with some suggesting that it mostly impacted ultra-wide screen users. Whatever your setup, if you’re experiencing this issue then it’s taking away from the fun that you can have in-game, and that’s never a good thing.

There are a few things that you can try that might help resolve the problem on your end if you’re still facing it, so before you give up hope and settle for the resolution your game is locked to, we suggest you try a few fixes.

How to fix resolution issues in Diablo 4

You might be disappointed. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Unfortunately, there is no easy fix that’s going to give you back the ability to change resolutions in Diablo 4, but there are a few options that might help out.

The only certain way to change the Diablo 4 resolution if you’re suffering from the greyed-out menu error is to change your desktop’s resolution. Diablo 4 takes the resolution from your PC to run the game with, so if you’ve changed that to something that you’d prefer, then the game will run with that. That isn’t a great fix as it will mean all of your other computing tasks will need to be done in this same resolution, but that’s the best fix for this problem right now.

Another thing that you can try is playing the game in Windowed Mode, set to the resolution that you’d like. Unfortunately, some players claim that even in Windowed Mode they are unable to change the resolution, so this won’t be a good fit for everybody.

If all else fails then some things that you can try are general troubleshooting steps for graphical issues in games. These include the following.

Ensure your graphics card drivers are all up-to-date .

. Uninstall and reinstall the game .

. Run Diablo 4 in compatibility mode.

Sadly, there is no one-stop answer for this issue with Diablo 4, but hopefully, something that we’ve suggested was able to do the trick. If there is a fix for the problem rolled out then this article will be updated to reflect that development.