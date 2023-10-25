How to find the Fetid Mausoleum in Diablo 4

Dungeons are one of the core elements of Diablo 4 and while they’re great side content, you also need to find some for various main story missions. This trend has continued in Season Two, where you are eventually tasked with finding the Fetid Mausoleum dungeon.

It’s not out of the ordinary for Diablo 4 to require you to visit a dungeon, as it occurs several times throughout the base campaign. However, what’s abnormal about the Fetid Mausoleum is when you’re tracking its location on your map, the quest marker for it will sometimes disappear as you get closer to it. This has confused players to no end while playing the Season of Blood, but that confusion stops today.

Fetid Mausoleum dungeon location in Diablo 4

During the Season Two questline, you are required to find the Fetid Mausoleum after completing the Summons of the Deathless quest. You travel to the dungeon with Hunter Erys and by tracking the quest, the location of the Fetid Mausoleum is marked on your map.

However, as previously stated, whenever you get close to your destination, the quest icon disappears. This appears to be a bug, as it seems some players see the quest marker disappear while it remains for others.

In any case, whether it disappears or not, the Fetid Mausoleum is still difficult to find regardless. To make matters easier, I fast-traveled to the Tree of Whispers Waypoint in the Writhing Mire region of Hawezar.

Once you’re at the Waypoint, you need to make your west, which requires you to head south until you’re at a fork. Take a right at the fork to go west, which puts you right near an Altar of Lilith. Continue heading northwest after taking the fork, which will lead you to another Altar of Lilith. Keep going past the altars and continue to hug the northwest parts of the map.

The location of the Fetid Mausoleum. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eventually, you will reach a tiny road that goes directly north. Go up this road and you will be standing at the entrance to the Fetid Mausoleum. Enter the dungeon to continue with the Season Two questline in Diablo 4. While there are other ways of finding the Fetid Mausoleum, this route is the quickest and simplest to take, which is especially helpful if you’re a victim of the bug associated with the dungeon’s location.

