How to find and clear Pallid Delve in Diablo 4

Whether you’re a completionist or just someone looking to get some extra XP, loot, or Renown, you likely want to know where every single dungeon is in Diablo 4. While most are relatively simple to find, others, such as Pallid Delve, require some extra work.

Certain dungeons in Diablo 4 are either in a difficult location or require you to progress one way or another. This progression can be in the main story or completing other world objectives. Regarding the Pallid Delve dungeon, you need to find and clear another location entirely before you can even see the dungeon on the map.

To see how to find Pallid Delve and what you need to do to clear it in Diablo 4, keep reading the guide below.

Pallid Delve dungeon location in Diablo 4

Before you do anything regarding the Pallid Delve, you need to find and clear the Ruins of Qara-Yinsu Stronghold in the Dry Steppes region. This location is found on the far eastern side of Dry Steppes, directly due west of the Nostrava Waypoint in Fractured Peaks.

The Pallid Delve dungeon location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After finding and clearing the Ruins of Qara-Yinsu Stronghold, the Pallid Delve dungeon will appear in the same location. You can now enter the dungeon and take on what lies inside.

Clearing Pallid Delve in Diablo 4

Once inside Pallid Delve, your first objective is to slay all of the enemies in the Salt Mines, which simply means killing every enemy in the surrounding area. The enemies are marked as red dots on your map, so make sure all of the red dots are gone before trying to move on to the next objective.

After the Salt Mines are cleared, you need to kill the Headhunter and pick up the Salt Encrusted Key. The Headhunter is found in the deeper area of the dungeon and you can find the Salt Encrusted Key on its body after killing it. You can then use the key to open the Cursed Ruins Gate.

Past the gate, you can travel to the Cursed Ruins, where you need to first destroy three Skeletal Constructs. These are located in three different parts of the dungeon, so make sure you search every hallway for them.

Finally, once all of the Constructs are destroyed, you’ll spawn the Bane of the Ancients, which is the final boss of Pallid Delve. If you kill the Bane of the Ancients, you are finished with the dungeon and can travel back to the starting point.