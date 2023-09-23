How to become Bloodmarked in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 mainly consists of PvE encounters as players work together to take down waves of enemies and bosses. But there are also certain spots around Sanctuary where players can fight one another for a chance to prove the mettle of their build and gear.

That said, there are a few steps you’ll need to take before you can fight other players, which includes becoming Bloodmarked.

Diablo 4: How to get Bloodmarked

Think twice before you get Bloodmarked. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Before you can become Bloodmarked, you’ll need to make your way to one of the Fields of Hatred marked with a red area on the map. Once you enter this PvP area, you’ll need to open your emote wheel and select the Mark for Blood option.

Once you become Bloodmarked, you can fight other players within the Fields of Hatred. But it’s important to remember that you’re still susceptible to damage, so make sure you’re a high enough level with powerful gear before you fight a stronger opponent.

You can also steal other players’ Seeds of Hatred while Bloodmarked, which can only be aquired within the Fields of Hatred. But remember, other players attempt to steal yours.

Once you’re done being a menace, you can remove the Bloodmark by traveling to the nearest town on the edge of the Fields of Hatred. Here, you can find an Altar of Cleansing, which will remove the red tint from your character and prevent players from damaging you.

It’s important to note that you can only use the Mark for Blood option within the Fields of Hatred and cannot participate in PvP anywhere else in Sanctuary.

