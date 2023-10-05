Hope kindled: ‘Promising’ first look at Diablo 4 season 2 sparks player hype

Diablo 4 players’ hopes for season two have been revitalized after an interesting Campfire stream hosted by Blizzard on Oct. 3 unveiled exactly what fans should expect once the next content update drops.

On Oct. 5, a post in the Diablo 4 subreddit caught steam, discussing all the upcoming changes in the new season. The OP described the season as looking “very promising.”

Even if players are already feeling positive about these changes, some argued that it’s hard to give Blizzard props for it as the improvements the devs are planning to introduce in the second season should’ve been there in the first place.

For context, some of the changes include EXP adjustments that make it easier to get to level 100, Nightmare Dungeon adjustments, and item changes like gems being considered as crafting materials now. All of these are changes the community has been asking for ever since the game’s honeymoon period was over.

That being said, there are still people who are a bit skeptical. One player pointed out everything Blizzard said in the stream was good but the problem is the game’s boring itemization, which the stream didn’t address. However, another campfire stream is scheduled for Oct. 10, which will focus more on itemization.

The community’s skepticism is understandable and while most people already have a positive outlook on the game, some don’t trust Blizzard after the game’s disastrous first season. But season two is promising, nonetheless.

About the author