Druids are the hilarious solution to remedying Diablo 4’s lack of secret cow action

It's udder madness, and we're here for it.

Diablo’s secret cow level isn’t coming to Diablo 4 yet, but that hasn’t stopped players from workshopping the ultimate solution by way of the Druid class—a Werecow.

Diablo games are well-known for having urban legends about features or areas that can supposedly be found, like the secret cow level.

The devs have mentioned this likely won’t be coming to Diablo 4 any time soon (and probably never will), but it hasn’t stopped players from believing it might sometime in the far-flung future. And if it’s not, they’ve decided on an alternative solution that needs to be included in the next update: a Werecow class for Druids.

In the past, cow levels have featured a secret area where players could battle hellish cows and get great experience and loot drops. So, by taking these hellish, bovine features, players have crafted the perfect solution and even have a few brilliant ability ideas for the Werecow, like Milktornado and Ar’moo’ghedon, its Ultimate.

But what about the other classes in Diablo 4?

Well, one player has all the answers. If every class were to get a cow-themed build, then it would look a little something like this:

Barbarians should get an Ancient Cow summons that activates when using Whirlwind

Sorcerers should get Cow summons instead of Hydra

Necromancers could raise the dead and have cow minions

Rogues should get cowbell traps.

And to top it off, there could also be Udder Uniques and even an Udder Lilith that could be the scariest boss in Diablo. Even though the likelihood of this cow-themed concept coming to Diablo 4 is next to zero, it’s still a creative take and a brilliant solution to the missing cow level that should make everyone udder-ly happy.

About the author