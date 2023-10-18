Diablo 4’s mount system is finally right where players want it

Diablo 4’s mount system has had its flaws, especially during its inaugural season. But the new changes with season two might have just fixed them.

It looks like players are finally positive about the game and actually think the mount system is in a good place right now.

“I feel like I am flying across the map,” one player wrote in an Oct. 17 Reddit thread. The new mount system makes things more dynamic with reduced cooldowns for abilities you can use when mounted like Spur and your special combat skill.

Mounts are also more consistent in traversing gaps in terrains as well as breaking barricades when you have Spur on. The increased speed and fixed speed on PC enable players to traverse the map much more quickly than before. Previously, the only way to reach maximum speed on a PC was to drag the cursor to the ends of the monitor—which is understandably tiring.

My experience with the new system is as satisfying as other players make out. Riding has never felt this smooth, with my trusty stead making quick work of the monsters and barricades that stand in my way.

Another addition that I found really helpful was the reduction in cooldown whenever you get forced out of your mount. Since it’s much shorter now, it doesn’t feel as annoying as before when you had to wait half a minute just to hop on your mount again.

Even if there were hiccups with the release of this season, it’s still nice to see the developers do something right. It shows they’ve been listening to players and things are on the right track again in Diablo 4.

About the author