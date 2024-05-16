Diablo 4 Wooden Wolf quest guide: How to track down the missing caravan

Though the main focus of Diablo 4 season four is refined loot and improved Helltides, there’s still a short seasonal questline to complete. If you’ve hit a stumbling block in the Wooden Wolf quest, we’re here to help.

The Wooden Wolf quest is the third one in the Diablo 4 season four questline, and it tasks you with locating a missing caravan. Given how big the entire map is, you’re not expected to know exactly where to look. Tracking the quest guides you to the general area where the caravan is found, but we’ve illustrated the precise location to help you speed through the task. Read on for the details.

Diablo 4 Wooden Wolf missing caravan location

Head to this spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’re tasked with locating a missing Iron Wolf mercenary by Soudeh, the leader of the Iron Wolves, and are directed to the Ken Bardu subregion in Dry Steppes. When you track the mission, it shows you a general area to explore.

Head to the area and look around. There’s a caravan located near some rocks and trees. We’ve pinpointed the exact spot on the map above. Once you’re there, interact with the following four items around the wrecked cart:

Defaced Medallion : On top of the wrecked cart.

: On top of the wrecked cart. Hand-Carved Toy : Beside a corpse leading on the cart.

: Beside a corpse leading on the cart. Unsent Letter : In the middle of the area.

: In the middle of the area. Iron Wolf Corpse: To the right of the wrecked cart.

When you’ve interacted with all four items, head to the new quest marker to the southeast. A glowing hole in the ground signals the location of the Cultist Den. Interact and head inside to continue the mission.

A small group of enemies are waiting inside and don’t put up too much of a threat. Once you’ve defeated them, interact with another set of items. The list of items and their locations are:

A Letter Home : Wooden table on the left-hand side.

: Wooden table on the left-hand side. Caravan Route Map : Table on the right-hand side.

: Table on the right-hand side. Cultist’s Sketch : On the furthest side of the cave from the entrance.

: On the furthest side of the cave from the entrance. Ritual Blade : A weapon rack next to the table where you find the Cultist’s Sketch.

: A weapon rack next to the table where you find the Cultist’s Sketch. Iron Wolf Corpse: In the center of the cave near the ritual circle.

When you’ve interacted with all five items, exit the Cultist’s Cave and fast travel back to the Waypoint at the Iron Wolves Encampment to report your findings to Soudeh and complete the quest.

