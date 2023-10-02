Diablo 4: What happens to seasonal characters when Diablo seasons end?

Season Two of Diablo 4 is approaching quickly, marking the end of the Season of the Malignant and signaling the start of the Season of Blood. Before the season arrives, some players have questions regarding what happens to their Season One characters.

The seasonal system has confused players since Diablo 4 launched, and it will likely continue to do so. In Season One, players had to grapple with leaving preseason characters behind to start a new character in the Seasonal Realm.

But what happens to your seasonal characters when one ends and another begins?

What happens to seasonal characters when a new one begins in Diablo 4?

In Season Two, all of your previous characters will be moved to the Eternal Realm. If you have created any characters in Season One, they will join all of your characters from the preseason. You will not be able to use any of your previous characters when Season Two launches. This same trend will carry forward in any future Diablo 4 seasons.

While you may have been hoping for an answer that didn’t involve you having to start over with a new character in Season Two, I can’t give you good news on that front.

Some of the content coming in Diablo 4 Season Two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to the Eternal Realm, your Diablo 4 characters here aren’t gone forever. You can still go through the game with them, completing the main story and partaking in endgame content. The only difference is those characters will not gain access to a majority of the new content introduced with the new season. The developers might include some new items or a fresh quest your Eternal Realm characters can unlock, but the bulk of the new content will have to be accessed using fresh Seasonal Realm characters.

The new content your Eternal Realm characters will miss out on includes progressing through the tiers of the fresh Battle Pass, the seasonal questline, and a majority of the new items. However, the Eternal Realm characters will still undergo any balancing changes.

This is simply how the seasonal system works in Diablo, so I highly recommend getting used to the idea that you need to start a new character whenever Blizzard ships a new season out. Luckily, you can always just skip the main story and its quests every season if you’ve beaten it previously, so you can get to the new content right away.

About the author