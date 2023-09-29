Diablo 4 Twisted Hollow dungeon location and how to clear it

There are dozens and dozens of dungeons you can find, enter, and defeat in Diablo 4. Most of them are accessible as soon as you discover their location on the map, but others take an extra step to unlock.

The Twisted Hollow dungeon is one that requires an extra step, as you might have already guessed if you’re here with me looking for help.

This dungeon is located in the region of Scosglen and doesn’t have any level requirement. However, you will have to complete a specific objective in Diablo 4 to discover the dungeon on your map and defeat it. Below, I will go through how to find and unlock the Twisted Hollow dungeon and what you’ll find when you get inside.

How to unlock the Twisted Hollow dungeon in Diablo 4

For starters, you can easily unlock the Twisted Hollow dungeon in Scosglen by clearing out the Moordaine Lodge Stronghold. This Stronghold is located in the far northeastern corner of the Scosglen region. It’s northeast of the main town of Cerrigar, for added reference.

I recommend going through the Stronghold with a friend or two, especially if you’re on a higher World Tier. It is possible to complete solo, but I barely managed it on World Tier Two.

Once the Moordaine Lodge Stronghold is finished and you have cleared out the evil from the area, the Twisted Hollow dungeon will appear on your Diablo 4 map where the Stronghold icon originally used to be.

From here, you can enter the dungeon and take on what lies ahead.

The location and description of Twisted Hollow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clearing out the Twisted Hollow dungeon

Once inside Twisted Hollow, your first objective is to eliminate any enemy you can find along the tight paths and corridors of the dungeon. You need to kill enemies, specifically Animus Carriers, to collect Animus to open up the door that leads to the next stage of the dungeon.

After you have enough Animus, open the door at the northern end of the dungeon map and progress forward.

Your next step is to go toward an area called the Arborous Depths. Once again, you need to continue killing enemies along your way—and there will be an awful lot of them.

Your eventual destination is a pedestal located in the center of the Arborous Depths. When you reach it, move past its location, as you need the Stone Carving the activate the pedestal. Once the Stone Carving has activated the pedestal, move past the Arborous Depths area to eventually reach the final area of the dungeon, called Bramble’s Binding.

Interact with the Binding in the area to call forth the Bramble, which is the final boss of Twisted Hollow. Bramble is a tough boss that uses poison attacks, but you should be able to dispatch it fairly quickly as long as you avoid its melee attacks.

Once the Bramble is defeated, you can leave the dungeon and you will be rewarded with the Shadowslicer Aspect in Diablo 4.

