Diablo 4 season 4 Armor Cap, explained

A host of changes were made in Diablo 4 for season four, the Season of Loot, including changes to the Armor Cap. But what exactly is it? We’ve got all the details you need.

Diablo 4‘s fourth season has resulted in a much-needed increase in player numbers, with the major changes being to make loot easier to understand and builds simplified for those who don’t want to spend hours perfecting their setup.

Changes to the Armor Cap have caused some confusion, but the good news is there’s a simple answer and explanation, which we’ve gone into below.

What is the Diablo 4 Armor Cap?

Don’t waste your stats. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Armor Cap in Diablo 4 is 9,230 and was introduced in season four to ensure players aren’t forced to favor armor over other stats. Instead, players seeking more defense in Diablo 4 can improve other stats like Damage Reduction, Fortify, and maximum Life.

Armor is important in Diablo 4 because it reduces the amount of damage taken, both physical and damage over time, provides a maximum damage reduction of 85 percent, and generally makes your character survive for longer in tough fights.

This change came alongside a nerf to high-level monsters, with Blizzard announcing that, while Monsters will “still deal more damage the higher level they are,” the “relative damage reduction will remain the same from level 100 onward.”

Blizzard made the change to “account for level 200 Boss Monsters doing extreme amounts of damage to players that are capped for armor.”

The Armor Cap may be changed in future updates and seasons, so you should ensure you keep a close eye on your Armor total and the latest changes to ensure you are not wasting stats in your build.

