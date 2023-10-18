Diablo 4 season 2: Season of Blood quest list

The Season of Blood has commenced in Diablo 4. Season two introduces a plethora of new features and items to the game, but the centerpiece of it all is the fresh questline that players can partake in.

Just like the main story of Diablo 4 and the season one questline, season two features a new story and characters that you can experience after completing the campaign. Of course, if you choose to skip the campaign, then you can get right into the questline with your new seasonal character. In any case, you might be curious just how long the season two questline is and the number of missions it contains.

In this guide, I’ll go over the entire quest list for season two of Diablo 4 so you can track your progress in the Season of Blood.

Diablo 4 season two, Season of Blood, quest list

In total, there are nine quests in the season two campaign. Once you complete all nine of the quests, the main story of season two is complete and you can work on finishing your Season Journey or partaking in other endgame content in Diablo 4.

Here are the names of all nine season two quests and the order you complete them:

Blood Money The Hunter’s Chase Summons of the Deathless A Witness in the Dust Beckoning Thirst Wolves at the Door Battle of Fear and Faith A Serpent Cornered In Your Blood

Each of these quests comes with its own objectives, loot opportunities, and bosses you must face to move on to the next quest. It works just like the main story campaign in Diablo 4, and you need to complete some specific quests to gain access to new side content.

How long does Diablo 4 season two take to finish?

If you’re planning to run straight through the season two questline, then you are likely curious how long it takes to complete all nine missions.

In my experience, each mission takes anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, depending on your deaths, World Tier, and some other elements. As such, I would estimate that you can complete the entire season two questline in roughly five to seven hours if you choose to rush through each mission.

If you take your time in the missions, however, then you can expect close to a nine or 10-hour campaign in season two. It all depends on the time you take completing each mission, talking to characters, and worrying about the loot in your inventory.

