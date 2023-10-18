Diablo 4 season 2: All battle pass rewards listed

Diablo 4 season two came alongside significant changes, including major quality-of-life updates, and buffs to all classes in the game—with the aim of drawing players back after the messy and largely unpopular initial season of the game.
As with every season in Diablo 4, there is also a new battle pass to work through and earn rewards—with some available without paying, while others require you to purchase the premium battle pass.
If you’re keen to know exactly what you’re in for before you commit to any further spending, you can find a list of all battle pass rewards in Diablo 4 season two below.
All battle pass rewards in Diablo 4 season 2
There are a total of 90 tiers to work through in Diablo 4’s season two battle pass, with 28 free tiers providing rewards that include Smoldering Ashes, cosmetics, and more.
If you purchase the premium battle pass, you can get all 90 tiers of rewards, which include emotes, cosmetics, headstones, titles, mount trophies, and a total of 700 Platinum.
|Tier
|Battle pass Type
|Reward type
|Class
|Reward
|1
|Premium
|Mount & Mount Armor
|All
|Marrow Plating
Famished Thoroughbred
|2
|Free
|Chest Armor
|All
|Fur-Lined Gambeson
|3
|Premium
|Staff
|Sorcerer
|Marrow Caduceus
|4
|Premium
|Mount Trophy
|All
|Strigoi’s Bane
|5
|Free
|Two-Handed Mace
|Druid, Barbarian
|Embellished Cudgel
|6
|Premium
|Emote
|Rogue
|Can’t Save Them All
|7
|Premium
|Focus
|Sorcerer, Necromancer
|Marrow Chalice
|8
|Free
|Currency
|All
|1x Smoldering Ashes
|9
|Premium
|Sword
|Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer
|Marrow Short Sword
|10
|Premium
|Pants
|All
|Marrow Faulds
Marrow Flaps
Marrow Wrap
Marrow Tassets
Marrow Drapes
|11
|Premium
|Mace
|Druid, Barbarian
|Marrow Bludgeon
|12
|Free
|Pants
|All
|Fur-Lined Britches
|13
|Premium
|Portal
|All
|Bloodborne Byway
|14
|Premium
|Currency
|All
|60x Platinum
|15
|Free
|Crossbow
|Rogue
|Embellished Arbalest
|16
|Premium
|Title
|All
|Accursed
|17
|Premium
|Emote
|Sorcerer
|Cold Blooded
|18
|Free
|Currency
|All
|1x Smoldering Ashes
|19
|Premium
|Polearm
|Barbarian
|Marrow Halberd
|20
|Premium
|Chest Armor
|All
|Marrow Breastplate
Marrow Carapace
Marrow Cuirass
Marrow Brigadine
Marrow Shell
|21
|Premium
|Shield
|Necromancer
|Marrow Protector
|22
|Free
|Currency
|All
|1x Smoldering Ashes
|23
|Free
|Boots
|All
|Fur-Lined Boots
|24
|Premium
|Currency
|All
|60x Platinum
|25
|Free
|Two-Handed Axe
|Druid, Barbarian
|Embellished Skeggox
|26
|Premium
|Dagger
|Sorcerer, Rogue, Necromancer
|Marrow Poignard
|27
|Premium
|Mount Trophy
|All
|Bloodied Guard
|28
|Free
|Currency
|All
|1x Smoldering Ashes
|29
|Premium
|Emote
|Druid
|Gone Too Soon
|30
|Premium
|Gloves
|All
|Marrow Gauntlets
Marrow Claws
Marrow Nails
Marrow Talons
Marrow Grips
|31
|Premium
|Two-Handed Sword
|Barbarian, Necromancer
|Marrow Great Sword
|32
|Free
|Currency
|All
|1x Smoldering Ashes
|33
|Premium
|Boots
|All
|Marrow Greaves
Marrow Cuisse
Marrow Gaiters
Marrow Striders
Marrow Jambeau
|34
|Premium
|Currency
|All
|60x Platinum
|35
|Free
|Staff
|Sorcerer
|Embellished Staff
|36
|Free
|Gloves
|All
|Fur-Lined Mitts
|37
|Premium
|Emote
|Necromancer
|Just Another Corpse
|38
|Free
|Currency
|All
|1x Smoldering Ashes
|39
|Premium
|Crossbow
|Rogue
|Marrow Crossbow
|40
|Premium
|Helm
|All
|Marrow Helm
Marrow Bascinet
Marrow Casque
Marrow Armet
Marrow Sallet
|41
|Premium
|Emote
|Barbarian
|Honor the Lost
|42
|Free
|Shield
|Necromancer
|Embellished Shield
|43
|Premium
|Currency
|All
|60x Platinum
|44
|Premium
|Emote
|Rogue
|Target Practice
|45
|Free
|Mount Trophy
|All
|Hunter’s Pennant
|46
|Premium
|Currency
|All
|60x Platinum
|47
|Premium
|Headstone
|All
|Bishop’s Remembrance
|48
|Free
|Currency
|All
|2x Smoldering Ashes
|49
|Free
|Portal
|All
|Light’s Passage
|50
|Premium
|Gloves
|All
|Awoken Marrow Gauntlets
Awoken Marrow Claws
Awoken Marrow Nails
Awoken Marrow Talons
Awoken Marrow Grips
|51
|Premium
|Staff
|Druid
|Marrow Staff
|52
|Free
|Currency
|All
|1x Smoldering Ashes
|53
|Premium
|Emote
|Sorcerer
|Too Late
|54
|Premium
|Currency
|All
|60x Platinum
|55
|Premium
|Mount Trophy
|All
|Crimson Libation
|56
|Premium
|Currency
|All
|60x Platinum
|57
|Premium
|Focus
|Sorcerer
|Ensanguined Marrow Vessel
|58
|Free
|Currency
|All
|1x Smoldering Ashes
|59
|Premium
|Title
|All
|Thirsting
|60
|Premium
|Boots
|All
|Awoken Marrow Greaves
Awoken Marrow Cuisse
Awoken Marrow Gaiters
Awoken Marrow Striders
Awoken Marrow Jambeau
|61
|Premium
|Two-Handed Mace
|Druid, Barbarian
|Marrow Smasher
|62
|Free
|Currency
|All
|1x Smoldering Ashes
|63
|Premium
|Two-Handed Scythe
|Necromancer
|Marrow Scythe
|64
|Premium
|Currency
|All
|60x Platinum
|65
|Premium
|Mount Trophy
|All
|Chiroptera Scepter
|66
|Premium
|Bow
|Rogue
|Ensanguined Marrow Bow
|67
|Premium
|Currency
|All
|60x Platinum
|68
|Free
|Currency
|All
|2x Smoldering Ashes
|69
|Premium
|Emote
|Druid
|Revitalized in Red
|70
|Premium
|Pants
|All
|Awoken Marrow Faulds
Awoken Marrow Flaps
Awoken Marrow Wrap
Awoken Marrow Tassets
Awoken Marrow Drapes
|71
|Premium
|Two-Handed Axe
|Druid, Barbarian
|Marrow Hatchet
|72
|Free
|Currency
|All
|1x Smoldering Ashes
|73
|Premium
|Headstone
|All
|Myotis Mortis
|74
|Premium
|Currency
|All
|60x Platinum
|75
|Free
|Helm
|All
|Fur-Lined Bork
|76
|Premium
|Totem
|Druid
|Ensanguined Marrow Vial
|77
|Free
|Currency
|All
|1x Smoldering Ashes
|78
|Free
|Title
|All
|Refined
|79
|Premium
|Emote
|Necromancer
|Power Overflowing
|80
|Premium
|Chest Armor
|All
|Awoken Marrow Breastplate
Awoken Marrow Carapace
Awoken Marrow Cuirass
Awoken Marrow Brigadine
Awoken Marrow Shell
|81
|Premium
|Wand
|Sorcerer, Necromancer
|Marrow Wand
|82
|Free
|Currency
|All
|2x Smoldering Ashes
|83
|Premium
|Axe
|Druid, Barbarian
|Ensanguined Marrow Battle Axe
|84
|Premium
|Currency
|All
|60x Platinum
|85
|Premium
|Portal
|All
|Corridor of Light
|86
|Premium
|Emote
|Barbarian
|Mid-Air Catch
|87
|Premium
|Scythe
|Necromancer
|Ensanguined Marrow Sickle
|88
|Free
|Currency
|All
|3x Smoldering Ashes
|89
|Premium
|Helm
|All
|Awoken Marrow Helm
Awoken Marrow Bascinet
Awoken Marrow Casque
Awoken Marrow Armet
Awoken Marrow Sallet
|90
|Premium
|Mount & Mount Armor
|All
|Awoken Marrow Plating
Awoken Famished Thoroughbred
Pinned Patagium