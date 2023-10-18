Diablo 4 season 2: All battle pass rewards listed

More rewards to grind for.

Diablo 4 season two came alongside significant changes, including major quality-of-life updates, and buffs to all classes in the game—with the aim of drawing players back after the messy and largely unpopular initial season of the game.

As with every season in Diablo 4, there is also a new battle pass to work through and earn rewards—with some available without paying, while others require you to purchase the premium battle pass.

If you’re keen to know exactly what you’re in for before you commit to any further spending, you can find a list of all battle pass rewards in Diablo 4 season two below.

All battle pass rewards in Diablo 4 season 2

Plenty to earn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of 90 tiers to work through in Diablo 4’s season two battle pass, with 28 free tiers providing rewards that include Smoldering Ashes, cosmetics, and more.

If you purchase the premium battle pass, you can get all 90 tiers of rewards, which include emotes, cosmetics, headstones, titles, mount trophies, and a total of 700 Platinum.

Tier Battle pass Type Reward type Class Reward 1 Premium Mount & Mount Armor All Marrow Plating

Famished Thoroughbred 2 Free Chest Armor All Fur-Lined Gambeson 3 Premium Staff Sorcerer Marrow Caduceus 4 Premium Mount Trophy All Strigoi’s Bane 5 Free Two-Handed Mace Druid, Barbarian Embellished Cudgel 6 Premium Emote Rogue Can’t Save Them All 7 Premium Focus Sorcerer, Necromancer Marrow Chalice 8 Free Currency All 1x Smoldering Ashes 9 Premium Sword Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer Marrow Short Sword 10 Premium Pants All Marrow Faulds

Marrow Flaps

Marrow Wrap

Marrow Tassets

Marrow Drapes 11 Premium Mace Druid, Barbarian Marrow Bludgeon 12 Free Pants All Fur-Lined Britches 13 Premium Portal All Bloodborne Byway 14 Premium Currency All 60x Platinum 15 Free Crossbow Rogue Embellished Arbalest 16 Premium Title All Accursed 17 Premium Emote Sorcerer Cold Blooded 18 Free Currency All 1x Smoldering Ashes 19 Premium Polearm Barbarian Marrow Halberd 20 Premium Chest Armor All Marrow Breastplate

Marrow Carapace

Marrow Cuirass

Marrow Brigadine

Marrow Shell 21 Premium Shield Necromancer Marrow Protector 22 Free Currency All 1x Smoldering Ashes 23 Free Boots All Fur-Lined Boots 24 Premium Currency All 60x Platinum 25 Free Two-Handed Axe Druid, Barbarian Embellished Skeggox 26 Premium Dagger Sorcerer, Rogue, Necromancer Marrow Poignard 27 Premium Mount Trophy All Bloodied Guard 28 Free Currency All 1x Smoldering Ashes 29 Premium Emote Druid Gone Too Soon 30 Premium Gloves All Marrow Gauntlets

Marrow Claws

Marrow Nails

Marrow Talons

Marrow Grips 31 Premium Two-Handed Sword Barbarian, Necromancer Marrow Great Sword 32 Free Currency All 1x Smoldering Ashes 33 Premium Boots All Marrow Greaves

Marrow Cuisse

Marrow Gaiters

Marrow Striders

Marrow Jambeau 34 Premium Currency All 60x Platinum 35 Free Staff Sorcerer Embellished Staff 36 Free Gloves All Fur-Lined Mitts 37 Premium Emote Necromancer Just Another Corpse 38 Free Currency All 1x Smoldering Ashes 39 Premium Crossbow Rogue Marrow Crossbow 40 Premium Helm All Marrow Helm

Marrow Bascinet

Marrow Casque

Marrow Armet

Marrow Sallet 41 Premium Emote Barbarian Honor the Lost 42 Free Shield Necromancer Embellished Shield 43 Premium Currency All 60x Platinum 44 Premium Emote Rogue Target Practice 45 Free Mount Trophy All Hunter’s Pennant 46 Premium Currency All 60x Platinum 47 Premium Headstone All Bishop’s Remembrance 48 Free Currency All 2x Smoldering Ashes 49 Free Portal All Light’s Passage 50 Premium Gloves All Awoken Marrow Gauntlets

Awoken Marrow Claws

Awoken Marrow Nails

Awoken Marrow Talons

Awoken Marrow Grips 51 Premium Staff Druid Marrow Staff 52 Free Currency All 1x Smoldering Ashes 53 Premium Emote Sorcerer Too Late 54 Premium Currency All 60x Platinum 55 Premium Mount Trophy All Crimson Libation 56 Premium Currency All 60x Platinum 57 Premium Focus Sorcerer Ensanguined Marrow Vessel 58 Free Currency All 1x Smoldering Ashes 59 Premium Title All Thirsting 60 Premium Boots All Awoken Marrow Greaves

Awoken Marrow Cuisse

Awoken Marrow Gaiters

Awoken Marrow Striders

Awoken Marrow Jambeau 61 Premium Two-Handed Mace Druid, Barbarian Marrow Smasher 62 Free Currency All 1x Smoldering Ashes 63 Premium Two-Handed Scythe Necromancer Marrow Scythe 64 Premium Currency All 60x Platinum 65 Premium Mount Trophy All Chiroptera Scepter 66 Premium Bow Rogue Ensanguined Marrow Bow 67 Premium Currency All 60x Platinum 68 Free Currency All 2x Smoldering Ashes 69 Premium Emote Druid Revitalized in Red 70 Premium Pants All Awoken Marrow Faulds

Awoken Marrow Flaps

Awoken Marrow Wrap

Awoken Marrow Tassets

Awoken Marrow Drapes 71 Premium Two-Handed Axe Druid, Barbarian Marrow Hatchet 72 Free Currency All 1x Smoldering Ashes 73 Premium Headstone All Myotis Mortis 74 Premium Currency All 60x Platinum 75 Free Helm All Fur-Lined Bork 76 Premium Totem Druid Ensanguined Marrow Vial 77 Free Currency All 1x Smoldering Ashes 78 Free Title All Refined 79 Premium Emote Necromancer Power Overflowing 80 Premium Chest Armor All Awoken Marrow Breastplate

Awoken Marrow Carapace

Awoken Marrow Cuirass

Awoken Marrow Brigadine

Awoken Marrow Shell 81 Premium Wand Sorcerer, Necromancer Marrow Wand 82 Free Currency All 2x Smoldering Ashes 83 Premium Axe Druid, Barbarian Ensanguined Marrow Battle Axe 84 Premium Currency All 60x Platinum 85 Premium Portal All Corridor of Light 86 Premium Emote Barbarian Mid-Air Catch 87 Premium Scythe Necromancer Ensanguined Marrow Sickle 88 Free Currency All 3x Smoldering Ashes 89 Premium Helm All Awoken Marrow Helm

Awoken Marrow Bascinet

Awoken Marrow Casque

Awoken Marrow Armet

Awoken Marrow Sallet 90 Premium Mount & Mount Armor All Awoken Marrow Plating

Awoken Famished Thoroughbred

Pinned Patagium

About the author