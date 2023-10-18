Diablo 4 season 2: All battle pass rewards listed

More rewards to grind for.

A sorcerer in Diablo 4 battles against vampires.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Diablo 4 season two came alongside significant changes, including major quality-of-life updates, and buffs to all classes in the game—with the aim of drawing players back after the messy and largely unpopular initial season of the game.

As with every season in Diablo 4, there is also a new battle pass to work through and earn rewards—with some available without paying, while others require you to purchase the premium battle pass.

If you’re keen to know exactly what you’re in for before you commit to any further spending, you can find a list of all battle pass rewards in Diablo 4 season two below.

All battle pass rewards in Diablo 4 season 2

A screenshot of the Battle Pass page in Diablo 4, showing available rewards.
Plenty to earn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of 90 tiers to work through in Diablo 4’s season two battle pass, with 28 free tiers providing rewards that include Smoldering Ashes, cosmetics, and more.

If you purchase the premium battle pass, you can get all 90 tiers of rewards, which include emotes, cosmetics, headstones, titles, mount trophies, and a total of 700 Platinum.

TierBattle pass TypeReward typeClassReward
1PremiumMount & Mount ArmorAllMarrow Plating
Famished Thoroughbred
2FreeChest ArmorAllFur-Lined Gambeson
3PremiumStaffSorcererMarrow Caduceus
4PremiumMount TrophyAllStrigoi’s Bane
5FreeTwo-Handed MaceDruid, BarbarianEmbellished Cudgel
6PremiumEmoteRogueCan’t Save Them All
7PremiumFocusSorcerer, NecromancerMarrow Chalice
8FreeCurrencyAll1x Smoldering Ashes
9PremiumSwordBarbarian, Rogue, NecromancerMarrow Short Sword
10PremiumPantsAllMarrow Faulds
Marrow Flaps
Marrow Wrap
Marrow Tassets
Marrow Drapes
11PremiumMaceDruid, BarbarianMarrow Bludgeon
12FreePantsAllFur-Lined Britches
13PremiumPortalAllBloodborne Byway
14PremiumCurrencyAll60x Platinum
15FreeCrossbowRogueEmbellished Arbalest
16PremiumTitleAllAccursed
17PremiumEmoteSorcererCold Blooded
18FreeCurrencyAll1x Smoldering Ashes
19PremiumPolearmBarbarianMarrow Halberd
20PremiumChest ArmorAllMarrow Breastplate
Marrow Carapace
Marrow Cuirass
Marrow Brigadine
Marrow Shell
21PremiumShieldNecromancerMarrow Protector
22FreeCurrencyAll1x Smoldering Ashes
23FreeBootsAllFur-Lined Boots
24PremiumCurrencyAll60x Platinum
25FreeTwo-Handed AxeDruid, BarbarianEmbellished Skeggox
26PremiumDaggerSorcerer, Rogue, NecromancerMarrow Poignard
27PremiumMount TrophyAllBloodied Guard
28FreeCurrencyAll1x Smoldering Ashes
29PremiumEmoteDruidGone Too Soon
30PremiumGlovesAllMarrow Gauntlets
Marrow Claws
Marrow Nails
Marrow Talons
Marrow Grips
31PremiumTwo-Handed SwordBarbarian, NecromancerMarrow Great Sword
32FreeCurrencyAll1x Smoldering Ashes
33PremiumBootsAllMarrow Greaves
Marrow Cuisse
Marrow Gaiters
Marrow Striders
Marrow Jambeau
34PremiumCurrencyAll60x Platinum
35FreeStaffSorcererEmbellished Staff
36FreeGlovesAllFur-Lined Mitts
37PremiumEmoteNecromancerJust Another Corpse
38FreeCurrencyAll1x Smoldering Ashes
39PremiumCrossbowRogueMarrow Crossbow
40PremiumHelmAllMarrow Helm
Marrow Bascinet
Marrow Casque
Marrow Armet
Marrow Sallet
41PremiumEmoteBarbarianHonor the Lost
42FreeShieldNecromancerEmbellished Shield
43PremiumCurrencyAll60x Platinum
44PremiumEmoteRogueTarget Practice
45FreeMount TrophyAllHunter’s Pennant
46PremiumCurrencyAll60x Platinum
47PremiumHeadstoneAllBishop’s Remembrance
48FreeCurrencyAll2x Smoldering Ashes
49FreePortalAllLight’s Passage
50PremiumGlovesAllAwoken Marrow Gauntlets
Awoken Marrow Claws
Awoken Marrow Nails
Awoken Marrow Talons
Awoken Marrow Grips
51PremiumStaffDruidMarrow Staff
52FreeCurrencyAll1x Smoldering Ashes
53PremiumEmoteSorcererToo Late
54PremiumCurrencyAll60x Platinum
55PremiumMount TrophyAllCrimson Libation
56PremiumCurrencyAll60x Platinum
57PremiumFocusSorcererEnsanguined Marrow Vessel
58FreeCurrencyAll1x Smoldering Ashes
59PremiumTitleAllThirsting
60PremiumBootsAllAwoken Marrow Greaves
Awoken Marrow Cuisse
Awoken Marrow Gaiters
Awoken Marrow Striders
Awoken Marrow Jambeau
61PremiumTwo-Handed MaceDruid, BarbarianMarrow Smasher
62FreeCurrencyAll1x Smoldering Ashes
63PremiumTwo-Handed ScytheNecromancerMarrow Scythe
64PremiumCurrencyAll60x Platinum
65PremiumMount TrophyAllChiroptera Scepter
66PremiumBowRogueEnsanguined Marrow Bow
67PremiumCurrencyAll60x Platinum
68FreeCurrencyAll2x Smoldering Ashes
69PremiumEmoteDruidRevitalized in Red
70PremiumPantsAllAwoken Marrow Faulds
Awoken Marrow Flaps
Awoken Marrow Wrap
Awoken Marrow Tassets
Awoken Marrow Drapes
71PremiumTwo-Handed AxeDruid, BarbarianMarrow Hatchet
72FreeCurrencyAll1x Smoldering Ashes
73PremiumHeadstoneAllMyotis Mortis
74PremiumCurrencyAll60x Platinum
75FreeHelmAllFur-Lined Bork
76PremiumTotemDruidEnsanguined Marrow Vial
77FreeCurrencyAll1x Smoldering Ashes
78FreeTitleAllRefined
79PremiumEmoteNecromancerPower Overflowing
80PremiumChest ArmorAllAwoken Marrow Breastplate
Awoken Marrow Carapace
Awoken Marrow Cuirass
Awoken Marrow Brigadine
Awoken Marrow Shell
81PremiumWandSorcerer, NecromancerMarrow Wand
82FreeCurrencyAll2x Smoldering Ashes
83PremiumAxeDruid, BarbarianEnsanguined Marrow Battle Axe
84PremiumCurrencyAll60x Platinum
85PremiumPortalAllCorridor of Light
86PremiumEmoteBarbarian Mid-Air Catch
87PremiumScytheNecromancerEnsanguined Marrow Sickle
88FreeCurrencyAll3x Smoldering Ashes
89PremiumHelmAllAwoken Marrow Helm
Awoken Marrow Bascinet
Awoken Marrow Casque
Awoken Marrow Armet
Awoken Marrow Sallet
90PremiumMount & Mount ArmorAllAwoken Marrow Plating
Awoken Famished Thoroughbred
Pinned Patagium
Related
How to prepare for Diablo 4 Season Two Season of the Blood
How to summon bosses in Diablo 4: Season of Blood
How to create a seasonal character in Diablo 4 Season 2
About the author
Josh Challies

Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.

More Stories by Josh Challies