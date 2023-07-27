Diablo 4 players want devs to bring back one of the game’s bugs

Diablo 4’s latest patch has left some fans wanting the developers to bring back one of the bugs that were eradicated.

On July 26, the 1.1.0c patch rolled out across all platforms, focusing on hotfixes on a number of bugs that have been prevalent since season one began.

The biggest fix came with the activation of the Premium Battle Pass, adding a confirmation pop-up, but many fans had their heads turned by another fix that they want to be reverted.

In the latest patch, an issue in Diablo 4 resulted in the fur color on the Druid’s Werebear and Werewolf being too bright in certain situations, though it seems not everyone was keen on that change.

Related: What counts as Crowd Control in Diablo 4?

Some players commented that they had specifically created a Druid to play with those colors, with the Druid’s “Cheeto Bear” becoming a popular image in the community after the bug first occurred.

Other popular colors were the “strawberry milk” red bear and the white polar bear, the latter of which is now much darker and greyer—which is weird when you think that white polar bears are an actual thing that exists, so should surely be able to be replicated.

Bringing back the brighter color variants is a change that many want to happen for Druids, especially as you don’t get to see the color of your transformations until long after you have made your character and there is no way to go back and make a change.

For others, fixing an error like this instead of solving some of the deeper-lying issues in Diablo 4 proved to be a further cause for frustration, particularly with long-standing errors like the Imperfectly Balanced Necromancer skill, which only allows for one skill point to be used instead of the intended three.

About the author