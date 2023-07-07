Diablo 4 players unhappy with Diablo Immortal appearance ‘wasting our time’ in livestream

Diablo 4 players were given a long-awaited look at season one on July 6 but the inclusion of Diablo Immortal at the livestream update proved to be unpopular.

The 90-minute stream was advertised as the first place to hear the news and updates for season one of Diablo 4, yet the stream started with information on Diablo Immortal.

That led to a wealth of confusion about what was announced, with some believing that Blood Knight was coming to Diablo 4 in season one, when in reality it was coming to an entirely different game.

Speaking about the Blood Knight being a new class coming to Diablo, while leaving out crucial information that it was not Diablo 4, caused unnecessary confusion, particularly for players who were late to the start.

The inclusion of Diablo Immortal in the livestream proved to be extremely unpopular among players, who wasted no time before jumping onto social media to request that the games are separated in future update streams.

One player speculated that it was a tactic to “get more eyes and more $$$ on Diablo Immortal,” while another offered a much more frank review that the streams are a ”waste of time anyway” and it is better to simply read a summary.

The fact that the stream began talking about Diablo Immortal was particularly strange given the vast majority of players tuning in will have been wanting to see updates on Diablo 4—and it wasn’t a brief appearance.

The Immortals section of the stream clocked in at almost 20 minutes on the dot, with a further Q&A taking up another five-to-10 minutes, resulting in almost a third of the 95-minute stream being taken up.

Others mocked the complaints, however, pointing out that it was a Diablo development stream, not a Diablo 4 season announcement stream, and pointed out that time was spent jumping onto the internet to complain.

