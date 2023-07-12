Diablo 4 player’s Uber Lilith obliteration shows how overpowered gear-swapping Sorcerers are

Not even Uber Lilith stands a chance against this Sorcerer build, which one Diablo 4 player has shared with the world today, and it’s actually so powerful it requires anyone using it to master a tricky gear-swapping mechanic.

The Diablo 4 player in question, who must be rolling through every single Sanctuary boss by now, shared a video of their Blizzard Sorceress build on July 11. In the clip, which shows them demolishing an Uber Lilith pull, they swap gear several times—the optimal way to deal the most damage possible in any Diablo clash.

Looking closely at the epic Lillith takedown, we can see there are four pieces of equipment the player uses in the swaps:

Smithing Khanjali

Glorious Staff of Control

Prodigy’s Ring

Band of Retribution.

While the mighty Sorceress didn’t explain their build, another Diablo 4 player broke it down in further detail: The build’s first set, Smithing Khanjali and Prodigy’s Ring, is to trigger crowd control faster, then you swap into the second, Glorius Staff of Control and Band of Retribution, to triple any damage dealt to the stunned Uber Lilith.

Not everyone was so pleased with the build though. Some suggested gear swapping feels more akin to ‘cheating’ and called for the devs to delete it from Diablo.

Other players instead blamed the devs for nerfing the Sorceress down to the ground, and as such, have forced them to rely on gimmicks like gear swapping to keep up with the other classes when it comes to endgame bosses.

Whether you like gear swapping, one thing is definitely true; this sorceress pulled the mechanic off to perfection, and with their Diablo 4 build now you can too.

About the author