Diablo 4 players are being forced to solo world bosses as playerbase dwindles

A Diablo 4 player found themselves in a peculiar situation where they were forced to solo a world boss, begging the question: Is the playerbase dwindling?

On Sept. 7, a player posted about their experience soloing a boss without any other players around them. This rarely happens since world bosses drop highly sought-after loot and often attract dozens of players. It took just 30 seconds for this player to take down the boss.

Diablo 4 players on Reddit were quick to point out the state of the game and the dwindling population. One player said solo world bosses might become a regular thing now with how fast the game is losing players. Another said the game is basically single-player now.

But is Diablo 4 really losing so many players? A quick look at the Diablo 4 streaming category on Twitch reveals an interesting story. According to stats from Twitch Tracker, the average number of viewers watching the game is only 2,240. Compare that to the peak of 900,000 viewers that was recorded around June 2023, and you can see the interest in the game is at an all-time low—at least as far as streaming is concerned.

Another player attributed the lack of players to the release of other games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield. Both of them are doing stellar right now.

Whatever the cause may be, it looks like Diablo 4 is bleeding players right now. The developers need to work on something quick to entice players to return or the population could get smaller by the minute.

