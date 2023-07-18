Diablo 4 players are already memeing class changes in the upcoming patch

It's the death of the Bonezone Necros.

Official art depicting a Necromancer leading an army of undead.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 players wasted no time producing their own witty patch notes as they meme on class changes that might appear in the upcoming major update.

On July 17, players had fun predicting Diablo 4’s season one patch notes as soon as they found out that the patch notes are already in the hands of localizer, who translate the assets and texts of a media to other languages.

Patch notes are 6600 words long in localization now.
by u/Nykona in diablo4

To start things off, the Sorceress is particularly being memed on as it was “nerfed to the ground” at Diablo 4’s release. Players have been writing sarcastic patch notes such as the Sorcerers exploding instantly. This is a jab at the Sorcerers being very fragile, especially at higher difficulties where they can get one-shotted by almost all enemies.

Comment
by u/Nark_Narkins from discussion Patch notes are 6600 words long in localization now.
in diablo4

Another class that the players are poking fun at is the Barbarians. Players are joking around that shouts are now soft-spoken and don’t generate rage, and that the camera will start moving instead of the Barbarian while performing Whirlwind.

Comment
by u/Mordy_the_Mighty from discussion Patch notes are 6600 words long in localization now.
in diablo4

The top comment of the thread, deservedly so, is about the Bone Necromancer. Players are already saying goodbye to the Bone Build as it is one of the highest damaging builds currently in the game. Not convinced? Just take a look at how this Necromancer decimated a world boss with the help of a few players.

Comment
by u/marakeh from discussion Patch notes are 6600 words long in localization now.
in diablo4

Just to clarify though, we still don’t know what the patch notes contain. The players are just having fun until the inevitable nerfs arrive in the live servers.

