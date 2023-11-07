Diablo 4 players agree something is ‘seriously bugged’ about Helltide currency farming

Diablo 4 players are convinced that there’s something wrong with the drop rates of Cinders in Helltides, and it’s gotten so bad it’s making some restart their game thinking it’ll fix the issue.

A Diablo 4 player shared their concerns on Nov. 6 regarding the drop rates of Cinders during Helltides, noting that while they were in a party, one player seemed to be having a hard time farming their Cinders while the other three weren’t.

According to the player, they asked their party member to restart their game. After doing so, the member went solo for a while and was able to farm at the same pace as them. The author also doesn’t think that it’s simple RNG because the variance is far too great.

It wouldn’t take long for other Diablo 4 players to flock to the discussion with their own issues. Apparently, it’s not just the Cinder farming that’s bugged, but also the Helltide Chests themselves. Other players are also reporting map colors don’t change for them and the red rain isn’t falling which are the biggest indicators of Helltides.

Other people are also suggesting to teleport to town instead of restarting your game for a quicker and easier fix, but according to some, this is also up to chance as sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. If something like this happens, it appears the only consistent fix is for affected players to restart their game.

Another believes Blizzard has a QA problem and then referred to the “can’t move after dodge” bug. They followed up by saying that even if the patch notes three patches ago mentioned that it was fixed, the bug only became worse.

Bugged Helltides like these are quite annoying for players as they use this event to look for unique equipment that is hidden in chests. Not being able to gather the Cinders needed as quickly as possible will make the player’s farming time longer than before which can be quite frustrating.

As it stands, players are still going to suffer this bug for quite some time. Dot Esports has reached out to Blizzard Entertainment for comment regarding this bug but has not received a response at the time of publishing.