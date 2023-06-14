Diablo 4 players agree on the game’s most frustrating mob

Diablo 4 offers players a wealth of challenges to complete but sometimes it’s the smaller enemies that result in the most frustration.

Boss battles in Diablo 4 can serve as tough opponents for even the best players in the game, though a lot of the time the best tactic is managing your damage output and learning the mechanics of their attacks.

Mob enemies, however, are different. While they are far easier to defeat than bosses and Elite enemies, they often come in a swarm and can be incredibly frustrating if you are trying to focus on a specific target.

Among the most annoying are Wraiths, the six-armed ghost that packs a punch from range and is often found in groups with other ghosts. Capable of stunning you and leaving you open to enemy attacks, the Wraith has been labelled as the “least favorite mob” for many Diablo 4 players.

A Reddit post on the topic of Wraiths and why they are the worse attracted over 800 upvotes, with many agreeing that these ghostly aberrations are a thorn in the side for any playthrough.

That’s not to say that Wraiths are the only form of frustration, as a topic broke out with players making their own suggestions for the most annoying mobs, with entries including hornets, corpse archers, and Goatman Shamans.

Personally, my vote would always go to hornets. These buggers are always in a group and fire off repeated range attacks that, while fairly easy to avoid, can quickly drain your health bar if you can’t get out of the way.

To make matters worse, the real world is also currently seeing me getting frustrated with hornets and wasps, who have decided it is their sole duty in life to pester me incessantly.

