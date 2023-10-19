Diablo 4 players agree on a decisive opinion for season 2

Players are pleasantly surprised with the release of Diablo 4’s season two. After a rough few months for the game, many believe it has brought a number of important improvements.

In a Reddit thread from Oct 18, players agreed that the developers are putting the game back on track with the new updates and features.

After a rocky start and complaints from players about the pacing, the dynamic of mechanics, and gameplay, it seems that Blizzard has taken notice and implemented some positive changes. Players praised these and claimed that the game had finally become playable.

Namely, the mount speed seems to have been improved. They had previously been much slower, as their speed was locked to a cursor. If your cursor is far from the horse, its speed is greater, which creates issues with maneuverability and speed in tight spaces. Speed is much better now because it is not connected to the distance of your mouse cursor, making it more constant, and spurs do their job efficiently, allowing you to break through barricades.

Vampiric powers also seem like a nice new feature that could be slightly overpowered for some players, with enemies being destroyed in seconds. Some players might like it, while others may deem it too easy. But all agree it is a nice addition, adding variety to the existing playthroughs.

Another new feature is the Blood Harvest event, which looks great for farming, allowing you to enter various areas with different objectives, such as rescuing villagers and collecting caches, among others. Which, if you fulfill, gives you nice XP boosts.

Players agree that Blizard has listened to their suggestions and critiques, and think this new patch and seasonal content have redefined some core mechanics and the wider game, reigniting their love for Diablo 4 again.

