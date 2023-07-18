Diablo 4 player tested experience farming in 130 dungeons to create easy guide

A dedicated Diablo 4 player grinded their way through every dungeon and stronghold in the game to create an easy guide for the best experience farming locations.

Diablo 4 offers over 100 different dungeons and strongholds to complete, which are continuously targeted by players looking to grab the best gear in the game and push their way toward the maximum level of 100.

Players have criticized the lack of endgame activity in Diablo 4, though new content is right around the corner with season one landing on July 20, so they have naturally been delighted that someone has done all the hard work and trimmed the fat.

Content creator DryBear shares his definitive guide to experience farming in a Reddit post on July 17, breaking his findings down by rating each dungeon or stronghold by time to complete, the solo experience score, and the group experience score.

His findings identified that Sarat’s Lair stands out as the best experience farming location in Diablo 4, slotting in ahead of the ever-popular Blind Burrows and other popular spots.

If that wasn’t enough, DryBear also created a one-sheet summary for those that fall into the TL;DR category, making it easy to see the best experience farming spots for solo players or those in a group, as well as an easy guide for quick leveling in the game.

Unsurprisingly, the experiment went down a treat with over 4,000 upvotes on Reddit and over 400 comments—though some were quick to warn that everything could change when season one drops.

