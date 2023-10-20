Diablo 4 Nostrava stronghold: Location and how to beat

Strongholds can be found in every region you visit in Diablo 4. They represent a strong source of loot and Renown as well as possible fast travel points and dungeon locations. Essentially, if you want to ensure you 100 percent a region, completing Strongholds is a crucial step to take. One of the first Strongholds you can find and defeat is called Nostrava.

Nostrava is located in the starting region of Fractured Peaks and it’s right along the road to several of the early campaign quests. As such, you will likely discover it just by following your main story quest markers. But if you haven’t managed to find Nostrava or you’re struggling with beating it, I have the perfect guide for you.

How to find the Nostrava Stronghold in Diablo 4

Nostrava is located directly west of the town of Kyovashad in Fractured Peaks. You can either take the road north out of Kyovashad and then head south or take the southwestern road and then travel west to eventually reach an area where you can head right to Nostrava.

The location of the Nostrava in Fractured Peaks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Either way, once you arrive at Nostrava, a red head icon will appear on the map, indicating the location you’re about to enter is a Stronghold. You can enter through the gate outside of the Stronghold and once you’re in, your quest log will be updated to track the Nostrava Stronghold objectives. I recommend tracking it so you can see your progress and what your current tasks are.

Beating the Nostrava Stronghold in Diablo 4

Nostrava can be challenged by a player of any level, so you don’t have to wait to be a certain level before challenging it. However, this doesn’t mean Nostrava is an easy Stronghold by any means. Especially if you’re on a higher World Tier, Nostrava might take you several attempts to defeat.

If you have the means, I recommend taking on the Stronghold with a friend. There are more enemies than normal in Strongholds and fighting all of them solo is a challenge for players of any skill level. If you do have to take it on solo, I suggest dropping your World Tier by one if you find yourself dying a lot.

Once you enter Nostrava, your first task is to “Investigate the Village.” You can easily do this by following your quest marker to the center of the Stronghold and entering a church with villagers inside. Speak with the Priestess once inside and then you have to kill all of the crazed villagers, which isn’t too difficult.

After the villagers are dead, make your way outside to destroy all of the Demonic Effigies. These are located inside specific houses located around Nostrava, and these are all marked with white quest markers on your map. Each house spawns a boss and several other enemies once you destroy the effigy. I recommend going outside the house to spread out all of the enemies and give yourself some room to avoid attacks.

With all of the Demonic Effigies destroyed, you need to return to the church for the final boss fight of Nostrava. The final boss fight is against three Succubi, named Negala, Torvala, and Kozira. This is arguably one of the most challenging Stronghold boss fights in the entirety of Diablo 4. My main advice for this boss fight is to focus on one boss at a time, if possible. However, I also suggest simply dealing damage to whatever boss you can, as they tend to spread out and send out attacks from longer ranges.

One of the main attacks you need to watch out for is when the Succubi detonate an explosive as they’re close to you and then fly away quickly. This can be extremely difficult to avoid, so I recommend choosing when you get close to the bosses. Once you attack, back up and then try to fight another boss so you have the best odds at avoiding that specific attack.

After you kill one boss, they will drop some healing potions, which are critical to pick up so you can survive the rest of the fight. That’s the main reason I suggest you focus on one boss at a time, as killing one can be the catalyst to surviving the other two bosses.

If you successfully manage to kill all three Succubi, you will complete the Nostrava Stronghold after you cleanse it at the church. Nostrava now becomes a fast travel point in Fractured Peaks, earning you a town of Renown for the region in Diablo 4.

