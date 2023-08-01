Diablo 4 Item Level Breakpoints: What are they and how they work

This hidden stat is important understand.

A screenshot of the Sorcerer class in Diablo 4
In Diablo 4, loot is in the name of the game. Most of your weapon or item’s stats will be prominently displayed in the description, however, there is a hidden item stat, dubbed Level Breakpoints, that can massively affect your gear of choice.

What are Item Power Breakpoints in Diablo 4?

Item Breakpoints are tiers that significantly increase your gear’s stats depending on its power level. As you reach higher Breakpoints, you will notice the stats on your gear will jump up and receive boosts. While the item’s description will tell you your weapon or armor’s stats, Breakpoints can be used to determine its future value.

Though your most important stats will vary depending on your class and specific build, some stats, including Level Breakpoints, impact your future damage. As you play, it will become especially important to have the best possible gear in each equipment slot.

In order to ensure you have the best weapons and items equipped, it is important to understand Level Breakpoints and where they really lie.

Diablo 4 Level Breakpoints

Level BreakpointItem Power
Level OneOne to 149
Level Two150 to 339
Level Three340 to 459
Level Four460 to 624
Level Five625 to 724
Level Six725 and higherr

Your weapon or armor’s starting Item Power largely depends on whenever you pick it up. I highly recommend switching out items for improvements until you start to reach endgame content since it is easier to reach a high-level item’s next Level Breakpoint.

You can upgrade your equipment at the Blacksmith, with each upgrade increasing your Item Power by five points. Given you can only upgrade your gear a total of five times at the Blacksmith, you will want to keep items that are within only a few points of its next Level Breakpoint in order to maximize your gears’ usefulness.

