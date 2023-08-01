Diablo 4 Item Level Breakpoints: What are they and how they work

In Diablo 4, loot is in the name of the game. Most of your weapon or item’s stats will be prominently displayed in the description, however, there is a hidden item stat, dubbed Level Breakpoints, that can massively affect your gear of choice.

What are Item Power Breakpoints in Diablo 4?

Item Breakpoints are tiers that significantly increase your gear’s stats depending on its power level. As you reach higher Breakpoints, you will notice the stats on your gear will jump up and receive boosts. While the item’s description will tell you your weapon or armor’s stats, Breakpoints can be used to determine its future value.

Though your most important stats will vary depending on your class and specific build, some stats, including Level Breakpoints, impact your future damage. As you play, it will become especially important to have the best possible gear in each equipment slot.

In order to ensure you have the best weapons and items equipped, it is important to understand Level Breakpoints and where they really lie.

Diablo 4 Level Breakpoints

Level Breakpoint Item Power Level One One to 149 Level Two 150 to 339 Level Three 340 to 459 Level Four 460 to 624 Level Five 625 to 724 Level Six 725 and higherr

Your weapon or armor’s starting Item Power largely depends on whenever you pick it up. I highly recommend switching out items for improvements until you start to reach endgame content since it is easier to reach a high-level item’s next Level Breakpoint.

You can upgrade your equipment at the Blacksmith, with each upgrade increasing your Item Power by five points. Given you can only upgrade your gear a total of five times at the Blacksmith, you will want to keep items that are within only a few points of its next Level Breakpoint in order to maximize your gears’ usefulness.

