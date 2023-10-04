Diablo 4 is finally coming to Steam with game’s next big update

A new way to play Diablo 4 is coming.

The battle against Lilith will be available for even more players in Diablo 4 with the launch of the game on Steam to coincide with season two, Blizzard confirmed today.

Initially launching on June 5, Diablo 4 has been available across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC—but access for the latter was limited solely to using Blizzard’s Battle.net launcher. After a four-month wait, however, players will be able to download and play Diablo 4 on Steam as of Oct. 17 with the release of Season of Blood.

Diablo 4′s Steam launch will include full crossplay functionality with existing platforms and users who previously used Battle.net, with the ability to play on your account from whatever platform you choose.

Players will also be able to play with friends and other players on whatever platform they are using—a feature that has been present since the game initially launched.

The launch of Diablo 4 on Steam will also open the door to a new player base who may not have wanted to use Blizzard’s own launcher, providing a fresh influx of new players, and offers Steam-specific features like Steam achievements and integration with Steam friends list.

But it was confirmed that PC players who already have Diablo 4 through Battle.net will have to purchase the game again on Steam to access it.

Immediately after the announcement on the Diablo 4 developer livestream today, the game was available to find on the Steam store. Though there are no purchase options at time of writing, you can add the game to your wishlist.

Players on Steam will be able to jump straight into the new content introduced with Season of Blood on Oct. 17, which includes new vampiric powers, changes to World Boss spawns, a better chance of finding uber-unique items, and more.

About the author