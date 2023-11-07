Diablo 4 error code 700004 explained

There is nothing worse than paying platinum to activate Diablo 4‘s premium or accelerated battle pass just to see the dreaded error code 700004. But what is this error and what can you do about it?

Multiplayer games are filled with error codes, system restarts, and hotfixes and Diablo 4 is another name added to the long list. With every season change, the error code 700004 is an inevitable experience for many druids, rogues, and sorcerers.

Diablo 4: What is error code 700004?

The ‘Season of Blood’ is in full swing. Screengrab by Dot Esports via Diablo YouTube

Error code 700004 happens to players who are trying to access the battle pass after a season has ended, or a new one has just begun. Each season offers new battle pass content for players to pay and grind for. The latest season titled ‘Season of Blood’ is estimated to end Jan 23, 2024. There is a small break between each season. There were 11 days between the end of season one and the start of the season of blood for Diablo 4. We estimate the same break will happen again for season three.

In the break between the end and the start of a new season, players may try to access their premium or accelerated battle pass too early. If this occurs, the error code 700004 rears its ugly head. The only possible way to fix this is to update and restart Diablo 4, and re-authenticating your Battle.net account. But this error code can remain if you are trying to activate your battle pass too soon after a new season has started or an old one just ended.

The ‘Vessel of Hatred’ expansion that will feature Mephisto was announced at BlizzCon 2023. Set to arrive later this year, the first Diablo expansion will include new content to continue Diablo 4’s story, while including this season’s current battle pass.

Some players have seen the 700004 error even though they haven’t purchased the battle pass. This is because the error directly ties to the beginning of season two. Many have described this problem lasting across the first week of season two, while others are experiencing it on their deluxe edition version of Diablo 4 a month into ‘Season of Blood’.