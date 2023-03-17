Diablo 4 community slam devs for couch co-op gameplay released before beta starts

Blizzard Entertainment released gameplay for Diablo 4’s couch co-op yesterday, and the community is far from satisfied.

The video has been slammed by the community on Diablo 4’s subreddit and on YouTube since its release. Some even claimed the gameplay from the video looks like footage from Diablo 3 and like a completely different game than what has been shown until now.

A number of issues with the Xbox version of the game, which was played in the video, were pointed out. They mostly touch on poor performance. “It has so much junky UI, downgraded graphics… It looks like a variation of D3,” one user wrote on Reddit.

The video sparked discussion about how the console version of the game looks reminiscent of Diablo 3 graphics. “Compared to all the other material out there on pc and some leaked footage I have seen they are completely different games. This to me is a disservice to the game as it’s non representative of what people are expecting,” a post reads on Reddit.

Additionally, the community doesn’t understand the developers’ decision to release the footage right before the beta starts. They claim that releasing it lowers the expectations for the console version of Diablo 4.

All in all, it seems Blizzard has shot itself in the foot here, at least judging by comments from the community. The beta begins for those with early access today, while others will get the chance to play the game in open beta the following week.