Blizzard’s bringing Hell to your table with new Diablo board game—and it’s available for pre-order now

Can’t get enough of Diablo 4? Worry not, as you’ll soon be able to snag one of two Diablo-based tabletop games that are launching in the future.

Both games were revealed at Blizzcon 2023. Diablo: The Roleplaying Game will release in 2024, and Diablo: The Board Game doesn’t currently have a release date.

Glass Cannon Unplugged, in partnership with Blizzard Entertainment, proudly presents Diablo®: The RPG & Board Game. Immerse yourself in the Diablo® universe like never before in 2024. #Diablo #DiabloRPG #DiabloBoardGame



🔥 Subscribe for updates: https://t.co/fRuKh7iRiX pic.twitter.com/Ocz0SubHBN — Glass Cannon Unplugged (@GCUtabletop) November 3, 2023

A second Diablo board game will release as well, but the RPG will come first. The Diablo RPG will feature the world of Sanctuary that players have come to love, with a few added twists.

The game seems to feature element of morality, with the description mentioning players will need to “Strike a path between the forces of Light and Darkness in a tug of war between sin and integrity.” There will be lots of enemies to fight, just like the Diablo you’re familiar with, and “satisfying, fast-paced combat.”

Glass Cannon Unplugged, the developers of the Diablo RPG, have made similar board games for Apex Legends and Dying Light. Beyond vague descriptions of its gameplay, and the confirmation that it will take place in the Diablo universe, there isn’t much known about the RPG.

An excerpt from Glass Cannon Unplugged’s official site says the game “brings the isometric to the immersive, invoking a pantheon of champions to be thrust into the Eternal Conflict and defy the hordes of Hell.”

The game won’t explicitly follow in the footsteps Diablo 4, but will draw from the wider Diablo universe. The creative team at Activision Blizzard will be assisting Glass Cannon Unplugged in the efforts. Future supplements and expansions for the games are also planned, and they’ll hop around the Diablo storyline with unique adventures.

The game will reportedly launch through a preorder system on Kickstarter.