Blizzard enlists Buffy the Vampire Slayer for its latest Diablo 4 contest

She knows a thing or two about the blood-suckers.

Some partnerships between gaming ad campaigns and celebrities just make sense. This is another one of the best examples, thanks to Blizzard and Diablo 4.

To advertise the ARPG’s latest contest during the game’s vampire-themed season, Season of Blood, the publisher has enlisted none other than Buffy the Vampire Slayer herself to spread the word about it and even help pick winners.

Think you can hunt vampires with the best? 🦇



Use #DiabloHunters and tag us in a video showcasing your undead slaying skills and you could win some killer loot.



More info: https://t.co/eRe0FP7hm5 pic.twitter.com/SEvARGP77B — Diablo (@Diablo) October 30, 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred as the vampire-killing teen for seven seasons in the late 1990s, has joined Megan Fox in the ranks of celebrities recruited by Blizzard to advertise Diablo 4 this year.

But the contest she’s talking about in the video is actually pretty cool. To enter, players only need to post a video to TikTok, Twitter, or Instagram explaining why they would be a “suitable Diablo Vampire Hunter,” and they could win some bloody-awesome prizes.

Prizes include a prize package with a letter signed by Gellar, a digital code for $500 in Battle.net balance, and “a box containing assorted vampire hunter props” that have an approximate value of over $800.

The winners will be chosen by Blizzard, but “with input from Sarah Michelle Gellar,” so some Buffy-related mentions or jokes could go a long way in making sure you grab some sweet loot. I’m also partial to her run as Daphne in the Scooby Doo movies, myself.

Diablo 4’s Season of Blood is all about hunting vampires, killing vampires, and gaining vampiric powers. Another promo this season encourages players to donate blood to unlock in-game rewards, and even win a PC powered by liquid cooling infused with human blood.

The full list of rules for the promotion can be found on Blizzard’s website, but the contest is a quick one. It began at 8am CT on Oct. 30 and entries will only be allowed until Nov. 2 at 2pm CT.

