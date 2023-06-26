Blink and you’ll miss it Lilith misplay perfectly captures the heartbreak of Diablo 4 Hardcore

If there’s one thing Diablo 4 Hardcore players don’t want to encounter, it’s janky deaths. Unfortunately for this one unlucky player, they had just that kind of encounter, and during the big Lilith boss fight no less.

The rogue player, who shared their heartbreaking Hardcore death on Reddit on June 25, was suddenly killed during the Lilith boss fight. They were left stunned, baffled by how strange the terrible death had been—and the entire Diablo community quickly set about trying to figure out what exactly happened to the now-dead Hardcore character.

Eventually, one eagle-eyed Redditor pointed it out: apparently, a skill issue cost the rogue, who shadow-stepped towards Lilith while the stage was transitioning.

The Lilith fight has a section where the platform transitions to something a little smaller. It seems the rogue in question used shadow step as the stage was transitioning, which ended up killing them because they were in a place they aren’t supposed to be.

Since the player was playing Hardcore, the moment their character died, it was all over and they were forced back to the main menu. While some fans did say it was a “skill gap” and that the Hardcore player should have figured out these danger points ahead of time, there’s no denying these kinds of deaths can be extremely heartbreaking for Diablo 4 Hardcore players, especially when it’s just mechanics jank.

The stage transition in Lilith’s boss fight can certainly be pretty janky. Another player actually died during the cutscene before it too, so consider yourself warned!

