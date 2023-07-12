Rogue players in Diablo 4 have plenty of tools in their arsenal to inflict significant damage on enemies, all of which can be improved with the best weapons. Weapons in Diablo 4 provide boosts to stats as well as affixes that can give a further punch, while they can be enhanced by adding Aspects, socketing Gems, and upgrading gear.

Finding the right weapon is no easy task though, given the amount of loot available in Diablo 4, and you will likely find yourself rotating through several options regularly in search of the very best weapon to fit your builds.

We’re here to help you in your decision making though, with our selection of the best weapons for Rogues in Diablo 4.

Condemnation

An extremely effective weapon for Rogues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A unique item available only to Rogues, the Condemnation dagger is the perfect weapon for any player running a build that utilizes the Rogues’ Combo Point specialization.

The item’s effect reads: “Your core skills deal [xx] percent damage when spending three Combo Points. Your skills using this weapon have a 30 percent chance to generate three Combo Points.” This allows you to use your Combo Points to dish out significant damage, as well as the chance of earning Combo Points back. Combined, this makes the Condemnation the best build-specific unique available to Rogues.

Asheara’s Khanjar

Asheara’s Khanjar is a great choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another unique dagger, Asheara’s Khanjar has a special effect that reads: “Hits with this weapon increase your attack speed by [xx] percent for four seconds, up to [xx] percent.” This allows you to dish out more and more attacks and, by using more attacks you will see critical strikes and overpower hits appear more often.

Doombringer

You’ll have a hard chance grabbing this weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Wowhead.

This unique sword has a special effect that reads: “Lucky Hit: Up to a 0.7 percent chance to deal Shadow Damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20 percent for three seconds.” As a result, the Doombringer sword is the perfect weapon for any Rogue running a shadow build, though it is also effective for any player given the fact it can significantly reduce the damage enemies inflict to you.

However, finding the Doombringer is not an easy task as it is one of six uber-unique items.

Skyhunter

Skyhunter is a superb bow. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Wowhead.

For any Rogue running a ranged build, the Skyhunter is a solid choice. Its special effect reads: “The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed critical strike. If you had maximum stacks of Precision Key Passive when you cast the skill, gain [xx] Energy. This can only happen once per cast.”

While the Energy gain is helpful, the guaranteed critical strike is something that should not be passed over, particularly if you have maximized your critical strike damage through your Paragon board.

Broodmother’s Stinger

The best non-unique weapon for Rogues. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Wowhead.

This rare item drops off the rare spawn, Nine-Eyes, which can be found in the Scorched Gulch area of the Kehjistan region at night. While this is a difficult enemy to defeat, it is worth the effort for those with a Poison build. The dagger provides an increase to Poison Damage, Damage Over Time and Damage to Healthy Enemies, all of which can be utilized effectively by any build that uses Poison damage.

About the author