Best Co-op Combinations for Diablo 4 Multiplayer

Though you can play Diablo 4 entirely as a single-player experience, you can also join up with friends to tackle the many threats to Sanctuary together. If you are looking to synergize your classes, there are a few combinations that we recommend.

At the time of writing, there are currently five playable classes: Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer, Barbarian, and Druid. Blizzard will likely expand on this number with future updates and expansions, but many of these classes already work very well together. If you are trying to find the best class duo in Diablo 4, here are our picks.

Best Co-op Class Combinations in Diablo 4

5. Barbarian and Druid

Druids are a new and incredibly versatile class in Diablo 4 | Image via Blizzard

The Druid is an incredibly versatile class in Diablo 4 and my personal favorite addition to the franchise. The Barbarian is a relatively simple but effective class, but whenever paired with a Druid, both can shine. Druids can either go a caster route and provide plenty of crowd control for the Barbarian to take advantage of, or you can go full Werebear and have two unkillable tanks.

My personal favorite option is to go Werebear alongside an equally tanky Barbarian. During my playthrough with this combination, we almost never died while still dealing incredible amounts of damage. In terms of pure survivability, this is a top-tier class combination.

4. Necromancer and Druid

Necromancers are great for both solo and multiplayer | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Though the Necromancer is often viewed as a single-player class, its ability to spawn minions can be a massive advantage for co-op. While the Necromancer’s undead companions can take the brunt of enemy damage and aggro, it leaves the Druid able to focus on pure DPS.

Both the Necromancer and Druid are versatile classes that give players plenty of options for their builds. The two might not appear to have much synergy on the surface due to a lack of shared elemental damage, but this combination works out surprisingly well.

3. Barbarian and Rogue

The Barbarian and Rogue pairing works out best for a classic melee and ranged duo. Though you can certainly go double melee with the Rogue’s proficiency in close combat, getting the Barbarian to go full tank while the Rogue takes primarily archery abilities is an almost unbeatable pairing.

The two classes synergize remarkably well. For example, the Rogue can inflict Vulnerability to make enemies weaker for the Barbarian, while the Barbarian can use shouts to improve the Rogue’s comparatively weaker health bar.

2. Sorcerer and Sorcerer

The Sorcerer is undoubtedly the best class in Diablo 4, and the only thing more powerful than one Sorcerer is two. With high-damage spells, unparalleled crowd control, and incredible mobility, the Sorcerers duo can breeze through Diablo 4.

Though Sorcerers start out the game defensively weak compared to other classes, it doesn’t take long for the real potential of the class to ramp up. In both single-target and large-group scenarios, the Sorcerer has an unbeatable arsenal of spells.

1. Sorcerer and Barbarian

Barbarians are the best frontline fighters in the game | Images via Blizzard Entertainment

Spellcasting and brawn are perhaps the most classic pairing in any dungeon crawler. At all points throughout both classes’ leveling, the Sorcerer and Barbarian cover each other’s weaknesses the best.

The tank melee Barbarian can easily dispatch enemies up front and gain the majority of enemy attention, whilst the Sorcerer can dish out massive damage without as much fear of being collapsed on. Whenever it comes to pure synergy, this duo cannot be bested.