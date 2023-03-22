Asmongold on Diablo 4: ‘Click-to-move games are inferior in every single way’

He thinks WASD movement should at least be added as an optional feature.

Diablo 4 is just around the corner, and the first reviews have surfaced after the game’s beta phase closed this weekend. Twitch streamer Asmongold gave his initial review and remarks, criticizing the click-to-move gameplay feature, which is used rather than the more modern WASD-based system.

“I’m much more comfortable to play a long session without so many clicking and mouse movement,” he said in a video shared earlier today. “Click-to-move games are inferior in every single way.”

The streamer admitted that he couldn’t believe there are players who would ask for a click-to-move system when WASD is so much more “comfortable,” reacting to a thread on his subreddit that claimed it wouldn’t have been a better option.

When Diablo 4 was revealed to feature point-and-move as the only movement mechanic available in the game, many fans defended the decision by saying it was respectful to the legacy of the license, since it was included in the first titles.

“They should just add it as an option. And if adding an option for something means that nobody is able to play it the other way, then I think it means something about the other way,” he finally said to end the video.

Asmongold was able to test out the game from March 17 to 20, where he could get up to level 25 and complete the whole first act of the story.

Despite being disappointed by the click-and-move gameplay feature, the streamer gave an outstanding rating to the game based on the demo he played. He gave it a 8.5 score, explaining it didn’t reinvent the ARPG genre, but still was a very good game experience.

Diablo 4 is planned to release on June 6, and on June 2 for ultimate and deluxe edition owners.