All Runes in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred – Runes and Runewords, explained

A new way to buildcraft.
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Oct 4, 2024 11:37 am

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred adds several new features, like a new class, new endgame activities, Runes, and Runewords.

Those last two additions are yet another way players can customize their characters and builds in the action RPG. Here’s everything there is to know about Runes and Runewords in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred.

What are Runes and Runewords in Diablo 4?

A screenshot of Rune Crafting at a Jeweler in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred
A new layer of customization. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Runes are a new consumable item in Vessel of Hatred that can be slotted into gear to offer certain powers and abilities. Runewords are then made when combining two different kinds of Runes: Runes of Ritual and Runes of Invocation. One of each must be slotted into a piece of gear with two slots available (helms now have two slots, too, as of Vessel of Hatred).

“Runes work off a resource system called Offering, which is generated by Runes of Ritual upon meeting their listed condition,” Blizzard explained. “Runes of Invocation consume this Offering to activate their effects. The more demanding of a requirement, the more Offering the Rune of Ritual will generate. On the inverse, the Offering requirement to activate a Rune of Invocation scales with the strength of its effect. Generating more Offering than is required results in Overflow, or a bonus to a Rune of Invocation’s effects.”

There are 15 Runes of Ritual and 26 Runes of Invocation in Diablo 4 so far, but it’s likely more will be added to the game over time. Rune crafting can be done at any Jeweler NPC, and Runes drop as rewards for completing activities.

So, to summarize, you perform an action in a Rune of Ritual to generate Offering, and then the Offering is used to trigger an ability/buff/etc. to use the Offering generated.

All Runes in Diablo 4

Tal Rune of Invocation in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred
Collect them all for some fun combinations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Runes come in three different rarities in Diablo 4: Magic (blue), Rare (yellow), and Legendary (orange), with the more powerful Runes being more rare than others. Below you can find all of the Runes currently in Diablo 4.

Runes of Ritual

Rune NameRune RarityRune DescriptionRune Generation
CemMagicCast Evade.75 Offering.
CirMagicCast the same non-Channeled Skill three times in a row.50 Offering.
MoniMagicCast a Skill after moving. (Cooldown: 0.25 seconds)25 Offering.
YaxMagicDrink a Healing Potion.200 Offering.
ZanMagicCast an Ultimate Skill.150 Offering.
FeoRareBecome Injured or Crowd Controlled (Cooldown: 10 seconds.1,000 Offering.
NeoRareDeal damage after not taking any within tw0 seconds. (Resets if Invulnerable).200 Offering.
NocRareInflict a Crowd Control that isn’t Slow or Chill.10 Offering.
PocRareSpend five percent of your Maximum Resource.Five Offering.
AhuLegendaryLucky Hit: Up to a 100 percent chance against Injured enemies.10 Offering.
BacLegendaryTravel five meters.50 Offering.
LithLegendaryStand still while fighting for 0.3 seconds.25 Offering.
TamLegendaryCast a non-Channeled Core Skill.25 Offering.
XolLegendaryEvoke power from another Class.150 Offering.
YulLegendaryCast a Skill with a Cooldown.50 Offering.

Runes of Invocation

Rune NameRune RarityRune DescriptionRune Requirement
CahMagicSummon a Spirit Wolf to attack enemies for eight seconds.100 Offering (Overflow: Summon Multiple Wolves). Cooldown: One second.
GarMagicGain 2.5 percent Critical Strike Chance for five seconds, up to 25 percent.25 Offering (Overflow: Gain Multiple Stacks).
Cooldown: One second.
LumMagicRestore one Primary Resource.5 Offering (Overflow: Increased Resource Restored).
Cooldown: One second.
TalMagicEvoke the Spiritborn’s Pestilent Swarm, dealing damage to enemies.100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Swarms Spawned).
Cooldown: One second.
TebMagicEvoke the Necromancer’s Abhorrent Iron Maiden, counterattacking damage from enemies and Healing you when they die.100 Offering.
Cooldown: One second.
TecMagicEvoke the Barbarian’s Earthquake, dealing damage to enemies within.100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Size).
Cooldown: One second.
TonMagicEvoke the Sorcerer’s Meteorites, dealing damage to enemies.20 Offering (Overflow: Increased Meteorites Spawned).
Cooldown: One second.
TunMagicEvoke the Rogue’s Stun Grenades, Stunning and dealing damage to enemies.100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Grenades Spawned).
Cooldown: One second.
KryRareEvoke the Spiritborn’s Vortex, dealing damage and Pulling In enemies.300 Offering.
Cooldown: Three seconds.
LacRareEvoke the Barbarian’s Challenging Shout, reducing your damage taken.400 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration).
Cooldown: One second.
MotRareGain a shadow from the Rogue’s Dark Shroud, reducing damage taken per shadow.150 Offering (Overflow: Gain Multiple Shadows).
Cooldown: One second.
NerRareEvoke the Rogue’s Countering Concealment, gaining Dodge Chance, Movement Speed, Unstoppable, and Stealth.600 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration).
Cooldown: Six seconds.
QaxRareYour next non-Basic Skill cast spends all of your Primary Resource to deal up to 100 percent increased damage.400 Offering (Overflow: Further Increased Damage).
Cooldown: One second.
QuaRareGain seven percent Movement Speed for five seconds, up to 30 percent.50 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration).
Cooldown: One second.
QueRareEvoke the Druid’s Earthen Bulwark, granting yourself a Barrier.300 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration).
Cooldown: One second.
ThulRareEvoke the Sorcerer’s Mystical Frost Nova, inflicting Freeze and Vulnerable onto enemies.400 Offering (Overflow: Increased Size).
Cooldown: One second.
TzicRareEvoke the Spiritborn’s Concussive Stomp, dealing damage and Knocking Down enemies.250 Offering.
Cooldown: One second.
WatRareEvoke the Necromancer’s Horrid Decrepify, Slowing enemies, reducing their damage, and letting you Execute them.100 Offering.
Cooldown: One second.
XalRareGain 20 percent Maximum Life for six seconds.200 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration).
Cooldown: One second.
ZecRareReduce your active Ultimate Cooldown by two seconds.200 Offering (Overflow: Further Reduced Cooldown).
Cooldown: Two seconds.
EomLegendaryReduce your active Cooldowns by 0.25 seconds.100 Offering (Overflow: Further Reduced Cooldowns).
Cooldown: One second.
JahLegendaryReplace your next Evade with the Sorcerer’s Teleport, blinking further, dealing damage, and becoming Unstoppable.400 Offering.
Cooldown: Two seconds.
OhmLegendaryEvoke the Barbarian’s War Cry, increasing your Movement Speed and damage dealt.600 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration).
Cooldown: Two seconds.
VexLegendaryGain plus-three to all Skills for seven seconds.1,000 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration).
Cooldown: One second.
XanLegendaryYour next Skill cast will be a guaranteed Critical Strike and Overpower.800 Offering.
Cooldown: One second.
YomLegendaryEvoke the Druid’s Petrify, Stunning enemies and increasing your Critical Strike Damage against them.500 Offering.
Cooldown: Five seconds.

This article will be updated as more Runes are added over time.

