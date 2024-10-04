All Runes in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred – Runes and Runewords, explained

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred adds several new features, like a new class, new endgame activities, Runes, and Runewords.

Those last two additions are yet another way players can customize their characters and builds in the action RPG. Here’s everything there is to know about Runes and Runewords in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred.

What are Runes and Runewords in Diablo 4?

A new layer of customization. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Runes are a new consumable item in Vessel of Hatred that can be slotted into gear to offer certain powers and abilities. Runewords are then made when combining two different kinds of Runes: Runes of Ritual and Runes of Invocation. One of each must be slotted into a piece of gear with two slots available (helms now have two slots, too, as of Vessel of Hatred).

“Runes work off a resource system called Offering, which is generated by Runes of Ritual upon meeting their listed condition,” Blizzard explained. “Runes of Invocation consume this Offering to activate their effects. The more demanding of a requirement, the more Offering the Rune of Ritual will generate. On the inverse, the Offering requirement to activate a Rune of Invocation scales with the strength of its effect. Generating more Offering than is required results in Overflow, or a bonus to a Rune of Invocation’s effects.”

There are 15 Runes of Ritual and 26 Runes of Invocation in Diablo 4 so far, but it’s likely more will be added to the game over time. Rune crafting can be done at any Jeweler NPC, and Runes drop as rewards for completing activities.

So, to summarize, you perform an action in a Rune of Ritual to generate Offering, and then the Offering is used to trigger an ability/buff/etc. to use the Offering generated.

All Runes in Diablo 4

Collect them all for some fun combinations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Runes come in three different rarities in Diablo 4: Magic (blue), Rare (yellow), and Legendary (orange), with the more powerful Runes being more rare than others. Below you can find all of the Runes currently in Diablo 4.

Runes of Ritual

Rune Name Rune Rarity Rune Description Rune Generation Cem Magic Cast Evade. 75 Offering. Cir Magic Cast the same non-Channeled Skill three times in a row. 50 Offering. Moni Magic Cast a Skill after moving. (Cooldown: 0.25 seconds) 25 Offering. Yax Magic Drink a Healing Potion. 200 Offering. Zan Magic Cast an Ultimate Skill. 150 Offering. Feo Rare Become Injured or Crowd Controlled (Cooldown: 10 seconds. 1,000 Offering. Neo Rare Deal damage after not taking any within tw0 seconds. (Resets if Invulnerable). 200 Offering. Noc Rare Inflict a Crowd Control that isn’t Slow or Chill. 10 Offering. Poc Rare Spend five percent of your Maximum Resource. Five Offering. Ahu Legendary Lucky Hit: Up to a 100 percent chance against Injured enemies. 10 Offering. Bac Legendary Travel five meters. 50 Offering. Lith Legendary Stand still while fighting for 0.3 seconds. 25 Offering. Tam Legendary Cast a non-Channeled Core Skill. 25 Offering. Xol Legendary Evoke power from another Class. 150 Offering. Yul Legendary Cast a Skill with a Cooldown. 50 Offering.

Runes of Invocation

Rune Name Rune Rarity Rune Description Rune Requirement Cah Magic Summon a Spirit Wolf to attack enemies for eight seconds. 100 Offering (Overflow: Summon Multiple Wolves). Cooldown: One second. Gar Magic Gain 2.5 percent Critical Strike Chance for five seconds, up to 25 percent. 25 Offering (Overflow: Gain Multiple Stacks).

Cooldown: One second. Lum Magic Restore one Primary Resource. 5 Offering (Overflow: Increased Resource Restored).

Cooldown: One second. Tal Magic Evoke the Spiritborn’s Pestilent Swarm, dealing damage to enemies. 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Swarms Spawned).

Cooldown: One second. Teb Magic Evoke the Necromancer’s Abhorrent Iron Maiden, counterattacking damage from enemies and Healing you when they die. 100 Offering.

Cooldown: One second. Tec Magic Evoke the Barbarian’s Earthquake, dealing damage to enemies within. 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Size).

Cooldown: One second. Ton Magic Evoke the Sorcerer’s Meteorites, dealing damage to enemies. 20 Offering (Overflow: Increased Meteorites Spawned).

Cooldown: One second. Tun Magic Evoke the Rogue’s Stun Grenades, Stunning and dealing damage to enemies. 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Grenades Spawned).

Cooldown: One second. Kry Rare Evoke the Spiritborn’s Vortex, dealing damage and Pulling In enemies. 300 Offering.

Cooldown: Three seconds. Lac Rare Evoke the Barbarian’s Challenging Shout, reducing your damage taken. 400 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration).

Cooldown: One second. Mot Rare Gain a shadow from the Rogue’s Dark Shroud, reducing damage taken per shadow. 150 Offering (Overflow: Gain Multiple Shadows).

Cooldown: One second. Ner Rare Evoke the Rogue’s Countering Concealment, gaining Dodge Chance, Movement Speed, Unstoppable, and Stealth. 600 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration).

Cooldown: Six seconds. Qax Rare Your next non-Basic Skill cast spends all of your Primary Resource to deal up to 100 percent increased damage. 400 Offering (Overflow: Further Increased Damage).

Cooldown: One second. Qua Rare Gain seven percent Movement Speed for five seconds, up to 30 percent. 50 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration).

Cooldown: One second. Que Rare Evoke the Druid’s Earthen Bulwark, granting yourself a Barrier. 300 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration).

Cooldown: One second. Thul Rare Evoke the Sorcerer’s Mystical Frost Nova, inflicting Freeze and Vulnerable onto enemies. 400 Offering (Overflow: Increased Size).

Cooldown: One second. Tzic Rare Evoke the Spiritborn’s Concussive Stomp, dealing damage and Knocking Down enemies. 250 Offering.

Cooldown: One second. Wat Rare Evoke the Necromancer’s Horrid Decrepify, Slowing enemies, reducing their damage, and letting you Execute them. 100 Offering.

Cooldown: One second. Xal Rare Gain 20 percent Maximum Life for six seconds. 200 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration).

Cooldown: One second. Zec Rare Reduce your active Ultimate Cooldown by two seconds. 200 Offering (Overflow: Further Reduced Cooldown).

Cooldown: Two seconds. Eom Legendary Reduce your active Cooldowns by 0.25 seconds. 100 Offering (Overflow: Further Reduced Cooldowns).

Cooldown: One second. Jah Legendary Replace your next Evade with the Sorcerer’s Teleport, blinking further, dealing damage, and becoming Unstoppable. 400 Offering.

Cooldown: Two seconds. Ohm Legendary Evoke the Barbarian’s War Cry, increasing your Movement Speed and damage dealt. 600 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration).

Cooldown: Two seconds. Vex Legendary Gain plus-three to all Skills for seven seconds. 1,000 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration).

Cooldown: One second. Xan Legendary Your next Skill cast will be a guaranteed Critical Strike and Overpower. 800 Offering.

Cooldown: One second. Yom Legendary Evoke the Druid’s Petrify, Stunning enemies and increasing your Critical Strike Damage against them. 500 Offering.

Cooldown: Five seconds.

This article will be updated as more Runes are added over time.

