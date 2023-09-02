5 Rarest mounts in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is a big game. Its map is enormous and far eclipses any other game in the Diablo series. If you want to explore it all and see everything the game has in store, you’ll want to get familiar with mounts, a new and exciting addition to the Diablo series.

That said, not all mounts were created equally. In fact, some of the mounts in Diablo 4 are significantly harder to find than others, and a few are downright unobtainable unless you preordered the game. If you want to know which are the rarest mounts in the game, look no further—this article has all the information you need.

5. Light Bearer Mount

Noble. Image via Dot Esports.

The Light Bearer is a unique mount with heavy armor, a helmet, and red caparison. If you’re looking to ride around Sanctuary looking like a noble medieval knight, the Light Bearer is perfect for you. Unfortunately though, if you didn’t preorder the game, you’re out of luck.

This mount is exclusive to anyone who preordered Diablo 4 before launch. You didn’t need the Deluxe or Ultimate editions to unlock the mount—you could get it for the standard price—so while the Light Bearer is unobtainable to new players and will become rarer over time, it won’t be the rarest mount you’ll see in Sanctuary at the moment.

4. Temptation

Tempting? Screenshot via Dot Esports.

Temptation has a significantly darker vibe. Hellish, splotchy, red of eye and skin, intimidating, and slightly decayed, Temptation is great if you want to feel like a villain.

It’s even harder to get than the Light Bearer Mount: Temptation is also a promotional mount, but it’s only accessible to players who purchased the Deluxe or Ultimate editions of the game. This means it’s among the rarest mounts you’ll see around Sanctuary.

The only question Temptation has us asking is how such a disgusting looking creature ended up with that name.

3. Spectral Charger

Spooky. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

The Spectral Charger, thankfully, is obtainable in-game—but that doesn’t make it any easier to find. It doesn’t matter if you pre-ordered, which version of the game you bought, or if you have a lot of in-game currency: Everyone has a hard time hunting the Spectral Charger.

You can only get this mount by obtaining the Ghastly Reigns, awarded after completing the Kor Dragon Stronghold challenge and clearing out the Gathering Legion Zone Event. Legion Events are a new feature in Diablo 4 and can’t exactly be predicted, so you’re going to need to do some farming if you really want the Spectral Charger.

What exactly makes the Spectral Charger so special? It looks visually striking, and it’s unlike any other mount. Its skin is translucent, revealing its skeletal innards, and it makes an unsettling noise when summoned. With Halloween fast approaching, the Spectral Charger will be perfect to get you in the spirit of the season.

2. Primal Instinct mount

The most metal mount in Diablo 4. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

We’re back to promotional mounts again—but we promise this one’s even more elusive than the ones before. The Primal Instinct mount is a black and gray striped mount with red runic inscriptions on its skin. It’s by far the most metal mount in the game, but it’s one of the rarest.

Primal Instinct was obtainable through a unique promotional event that was only active for a month in June and July of 2023. You could only get it as a Twitch drop by taking part in Blizzard’s one-off collaboration with streamers, “Support a Streamer.”

Though the promotion is gone, the mount is not forgotten—the players who claimed Primal Instinct from the Twitch drop are still riding around Sanctuary on their exclusive steed.

1. Decaying Steed: Diablo 4’s rarest mount

Gross! Rare! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Disgusting! Weird! Cool! The Decaying Steed is exactly what it sounds like—a horse whose flesh is melting off the bone. Through open sores you can see its bones, and for whatever reason, the developers thought that was enough to make it the most difficult mount to obtain in the game.

You can get the Decaying Steed in-game, but it’ll take you a long time before you ever come across it. It’s a rare drop from Treasure Goblins. Unfortunately, there’s nowhere you can go to reliably fight Treasure Goblins, as they randomly spawn during encounters in the overworld. This randomness and rareness makes the Decaying Steed the hardest mount to find in the game.

