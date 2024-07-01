Year 10 of Destiny 2 will be ‘a bridge into the next era,’ Bungie says—and it sounds like we’re leaving our solar system

If you thought Destiny 2 would be coming to a close with The Final Shape and end of the Light and Darkness saga, we have great news for you.

Recommended Videos

In an interview with GamesRadar, Bungie devs further teased what’s next for Destiny 2, including more info on all three Episodes coming in year 10, while being tight-lipped about what comes after. And that likely means it’s a big deal, like leaving our solar system for the first time.

So, The Witness is dead. Now what? Image via Bungie

“We really wanted to make sure that The Final Shape and the culmination of the ten-year journey have a lasting impact,” assistant game director Robbie Stevens said. “So year 10 is really all about the consequence of that conflict. It’s a bridge into the next era of Destiny.“

That next era, Bungie teased, is something called “Frontiers.” This codename is likely to change, but the title and direction the series seems to be heading outside of the solar system for the first time, to galaxies beyond.

“We didn’t want to immediately leave The Final Shape and do something completely different because that feels like it would kind of ruin what everything culminated to,” Stevens continued. “But, at the same time, we wanted to start doing new things, right? Episode One: Echoes is meant to send a clear signal to players, to everyone who loves Destiny, that this isn’t the end. It’s a new beginning.”

Destiny 2’s 10-year journey culminated with The Witness being destroyed and seeds of power born from the combo of Light and Darkness spreading across the galaxy. Year 10’s Episodes deal with those, including the current one. Episode Two: Revenant will deal with the Fallen, while Episode Three: Heresy will focus on the Hive pantheon of gods and a return to the Dreadnaught, a location from Destiny 1.

Beyond that, though, Bungie refused to say more. For year 11 and beyond, Bungie has “big plans” that it’s “been working on for a while now,” including “expanding our worlds and world-building, expanding the universe of Destiny in general,” Stevens said.

Expanding the universe? Well, let’s hope players are ready to leave the comfort of Sol, because there’s a lot more out there to explore.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy