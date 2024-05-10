Destiny 2 new map Eventide Labs
Image via Bungie
Why is there no Trials of Osiris this weekend in Destiny 2? (May 10, 2024)

Your loot will have to wait.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|
Published: May 10, 2024 11:55 am

Trials of Osiris is the weekend-exclusive PvP mode with plenty of loot to chase. While it’s available in most weeks, players may find there is no Trials of Osiris on a specific weekend for plenty of reasons.

Some occasions generally take Trials of Osiris out of the rotation—such as Iron Banner weeks, raid race weekends, and even the first weekend of a new season. This usually keeps populations in one place, avoiding players from having to choose between Trials and different activities.

Sometimes, though, Bungie can remove Trials from the rotation for different reasons, including technical issues. Here’s why there’s no Trials of Osiris this weekend in Destiny 2.

Why is there no Trials of Osiris today? (May 10, 2024)

Warlock, Hunter, and Titan standing in the Trials of Osiris armor sets
Not this weekend. Image via Bungie

Bungie canceled Trials of Osiris on the weekend of May 10 to 14, switching the weekend-exclusive mode with another playlist. Instead of diving into Trials this weekend, players have a bit more time to test out the New Territory playlist, comprised of three new maps and tied to the Forged Anew quest.

“With the release of the PvP Map Pack, we want to give everybody the opportunity to experience the new maps going into the weekend,” Bungie wrote. “As such, the New Territory playlist will hold its place as the 3v3 Event node and Trials of Osiris will not be active this weekend.”

Trials of Osiris returns on Friday, May 17, tying into the tail end of the Lightfall year. With three new maps and three weekends to go until The Final Shape, Bungie will put in one new map per weekend, kicking off with Eventide Labs.

The change caught users by surprise. Parts of the community disapproved of the delay for myriad reasons. One of them is because Saint-14 is selling a god-rolled Cataphract GL3 grenade launcher for players who reach level 10 on his second rewards track, and it’s one of the few opportunities to obtain the popular Igneous Hammer hand cannon, going away with The Final Shape. Last week’s Iron Banner also got in the way of Trials of Osiris, marking the second consecutive weekend in which players can’t climb to the Lighthouse.

Destiny 2's 9 best weapons to farm before The Final Shape
Three guardians stand in a tunnel staring at Darkness architecture in The Final Shape in Destiny 2.
Destiny 2’s 9 best weapons to farm before The Final Shape
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres May 10, 2024
Stasis becomes 'free-to-play' as Destiny 2 gears up for The Final Shape release
Destiny 2 subclass stasis for all classes
Stasis becomes ‘free-to-play’ as Destiny 2 gears up for The Final Shape release
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 9, 2024
How to get Exotic class items in Destiny 2
Titans' Exotic class item, a Mark called Stoicism.
How to get Exotic class items in Destiny 2
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres May 9, 2024
