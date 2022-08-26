Who is winning the Destiny 2 King’s Fall World First race?

A new season of Destiny 2 has been graced with the return of another Raid. This time, the King’s Fall Raid is back, challenging players to take on the might of the Hive and the unrelenting power of The Taken King, Oryx.

While the King’s Fall Raid is something the community has experienced before, that doesn’t mean that this will not be a tense and exciting race. It has been a while since many of us played Destiny 1, and new surprises might lurk in the dark to catch out unaware players.

King’s Fall Raid World First Race in Destiny 2

Who is winning the World First Race?

The race has yet to begin, but check back after it starts for regular updates on how it is going and who is in the lead.

When does the King’s Fall Raid race start?

The King’s Fall Raid will begin at 12pm CT (10am PT/1pm ET/6pm UTC/7pm CET) for players all around the world. As always, the best of the best that the community has to offer will be joining forces as they try to be the first group to fell the mighty Taken King.

Remember, the Raid will launch in Contest Mode, making it even more challenging than usual.

What is Contest Mode in Destiny 2?

Contest Mode is a special set of rules that will be in play for the first 24 hours of the Raid. They make life much more difficult for the Guardians attempting to complete the Raid.

The Raid will launch with Contest Mode enabled for 24 hours.

You will need to be at 1560 Power to be at the cap for all of the encounters.

Once you’ve cleared the raid with Contest Mode active, you’ll have access to Challenge Mode and the Regicide Triumph. The first fireteam to complete all the challenges for the Regicide Triumph within 24 hours will be crowned the winner of the World First race once the team reviews their clear.

The Challenge Mode activity enforces the Regicide Triumph requirements by wiping the team if you fail the success conditions during any encounter.

To alleviate some pressure on the servers, there will be no bounty or weapon crafting progress for combatant kills below boss tier within the King’s Fall raid while Contest Mode is enabled.

Bungie has also said that people taking part in the race should make sure they get rewards from the following checkpoints to ensure proper progress: