Who is Immaru in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen?

With just days left before Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launches, Bungie’s social channels have begun teasing a new character named Immaru.

Immaru was introduced to the world via an Instagram post by the official Destiny account. The voice, a new one to the series, is broadcasting some sort of communications, and using context clues and Destiny knowledge, some information can be gleaned.

“Attention all Lucent Hive, Immaru here with your marching orders,” the video says. “Got a high priority messenger passing through our territory, keep those gun-toting wagamaggots off her.”

This type of communication will sound immediately familiar to longtime Destiny players since it’s quite similar to the sound bytes that play whenever players pick up a Patrol beacon in various locations in the game. But this time, it sounds like the script has been flipped and the Hive are running patrols against the Guardians.

In the second Instagram post, Immaru revealed himself to be “First Ghost.” This leads many to believe that he might be Savathûn’s Ghost, or at least a high-ranking Ghost in the Hive army after Savathûn was able to steal the Traveler’s Light and create an army of Hive Guardians for herself.

“Alright, my little anti-social arthropods,” the second post begins. “This is First Ghost, Immaru talking. Those fluorescent fleabags think they’re gonna put together a cute little supply route. Take it apart.”

This one sounds like Immaru is speaking to the Hive once more, but not about Guardians. “Fluorescent fleabags” brings to mind the Scorn, another enemy race in Destiny who could be trying to set up supply routes in the Throne World—and the Hive don’t like it.

For now, it sounds like Immaru will be a big player in the Throne World. He could just be the voice we hear when picking up Patrol beacons that intercept Hive communications, but odds are he’ll be much more involved than that moving forward.

More about Immaru, the Lucent Hive, and Savathûn will be revealed when The Witch Queen launches on Feb. 22.