Where to spend Defiant Keys in Destiny 2 Lightfall

When the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign comes to an end, Season of Defiance is just beginning.

As part of The Witness’s assault on the Solar system with Emperor Calus, the Shadow Legion of Cabal have begun to take hostages in the galaxy. These are innocent people with no lives to spare, so it’s up to the Guardians to free them from the grasps of evil.

As players enjoy Season of Defiance, they will begin to accumulate a new currency called Defiant Keys. These keys are important for the grind in the season, and they must be spent to continue to acquire more throughout the events of the seasonal content.

Here’s everything you need to know about Defiant Keys in Destiny 2’s 20th season, Season of Defiance.

Where to spend Defiant Keys in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

Screengrab via Bungie

Defiant Keys are a seasonal item, tied to Season of Defiance, the season of Destiny 2 that launched alongside the Lightfall expansion. Once Season of Defiance ends, Defiant Keys will be deprecated, meaning they must be spent or lost forever.

Players will quickly find out that they can only hold up to five Defiant Keys at once. After that, they will no longer drop, so they must be used to keep earning them. And there’s only one way to use them, and it requires a bit of grinding.

To use Defiant Keys, players must jump into some games in the Defiant Battlegrounds playlist, found on the Director in the H.E.L.M. The playlist is to the top right of the Destination map for the H.E.L.M., which is the home for all seasonal content in Destiny 2.

Related: How to get Defiant Keys in Destiny 2’s Season of Defiance

At the end of Defiant Battlegrounds activities, two chests will spawn. One chest, to the left, is free and contains some rewards. The Defiant Keys are used on the second chest, the one to the right, to earn further, and likely better, rewards.

Screengrab via Bungie

Defiant Battlegrounds contains one of a few different missions, all tied to Season of Defiance, and Mara Sov’s efforts to help the Guardians rescue prisoners that have been taken by the Shadow Legion in a variety of locations.

Remember, Defiant Keys will be deleted from everyone’s inventories at the conclusion of Season of Defiance, so make sure to use them and get the loot you’re looking for before the season comes to an end.