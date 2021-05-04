When does Destiny 2’s Guardian Games 2021 end?

Destiny 2’s season 14 is only a few weeks away. While many fans are anxiously awaiting the new season, they can pass the time in the Guardian Games event.

The Guardian Games kicked off on April 20, testing the mettle of Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans from all over the world, with many Contender Cards and Triumphs available to complete. Each week since the start of the event was a chance for all classes to prove they’re the top class. Rewarded with gold, silver, and bronze auras, classes also get to represent their achievements after each week, and the competition is slowly coming to an end.

To participate in the event, players are required to pick up a class item from Eva Levante and equip it to earn points while completing Activities and Bounties. The class that accumulates the most amount of points during the event will be named as the champion.

Guardian Games will end on May 7 with a three-day-long closing ceremony. This means the event will completely end on May 11. The winning class will be crowned during the ceremony, which will potentially reveal their statue in the Tower.

As the event concludes, the new season should also go live after a short maintenance, meaning a new adventure will be waiting for the Guardians as an epic event comes to an end.