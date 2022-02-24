What is the Max Weapon Level in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen?

New expansion drops are a unique opportunity in Destiny 2. Since all Power Levels are reset, players have the rare opportunity to see even the weakest enemies, like Thralls or Vandals, with red swords or skull icons above their head on Patrol areas or regular Lost Sectors. Each new expansion raises the Power Level floor and ceiling, making fans grind the Power of their drops all over again.

The Witch Queen is no different. The levels from Season of the Lost mean nothing here: the old hard cap of 1330 Power is below The Witch Queen‘s Power floor of 1350 for the lowest gear.

Here’s a look at the max levels for Destiny 2‘s The Witch Queen expansion based on launch. Further seasons can shift that Power milestone slightly.

Power floor (minimum level): 1350

Soft cap: 1500

Powerful cap: 1550

Pinnacle cap (maximum level): 1560

This system means the maximum level for weapons and gear is 1560 (barring any bonus levels from the seasonal artifact). Players can infuse their drops with higher Power, so they don’t have to ditch their weapons and armor each expansion—though they have to grind these drops anew.

Destiny 2‘s leveling system has a series of milestones and caps, which determine the sources of gear that can raise a guardian’s level. Though the maximum Power Level in Destiny 2 (as of The Witch Queen) is 1560, it doesn’t mean players will have the same loot sources.

Until the soft cap, players will level from whatever drops they obtain. From the soft cap to the Powerful cap, only Powerful and Pinnacle drops will boost their Light. The Pinnacle cap, on the other hand, can only be boosted from Pinnacle drops, which are few and far between.

These sources are per character, so if you want to quickly get your guardians to max level, you should use more than one character for the job.