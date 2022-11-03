Void 3.0 is getting a power boost in Destiny 2 next season—but invisibility won’t be seeing changes just yet

In today’s This Week At Bungie blog, the Destiny 2 sandbox team introduced sweeping changes coming to every subclass in the game when the next season launches on Dec. 6. Void 3.0 is seeing the smallest amount of adjustments overall, but certain pieces of the subclass are receiving some love, including a hefty buff to Void Overshields in PvE.

The buffs will be a boon to players still making use of the subclass in a PvE environment, but many of the pain points raised by PvP players with the invisibility that the kit provides are going untouched for now. Those problems, however, did not go unnoticed by the sandbox team, with the blog instead explaining that they are still looking for “longer-term solutions” that won’t end up compromising the “elusive gameplay style” of Nightstalker Hunters.

When it comes to the buffs, though, the Void Overshield changes will no doubt be the main talking point. It isn’t technically a power bump in the traditional sense, but it’s a bug fix that still serves as one given the circumstances. “The survivability benefit of Void overshields didn’t quite land where we intended due to a bug,” the sandbox team said. “We’re fixing that bug in Season 19, which should increase overshield’s viability as a protection tool in high-level PvE.”

Void Overshield changes

Fixed an issue where the overshield was only providing 25 percent PvE-only damage resistance to the overshield, rather than the intended 50 percent

Voidwalker Warlocks are also getting a little bit of love. Specifically, the Vortex variant of their Nova Bomb Super will receive multiple updates to make it a “compelling” alternative to the Cataclysm variant. The team explained that the Super’s pull effect in this version wasn’t providing a meaningful enough benefit, and in the Crucible, players were also undershooting fast-moving targets, leading to changes designed to hit both points of frustration.

Vortex Nova Bomb changes

Increased initial projectile speed by 21 percent

Increased radius of the inward pull on impact by around 17 percent

Increased strength of the inward pull on impact by around 20 percent

Titans are only subject to a small buff this time around, geared toward their Shield Bash ability and the use of that ability in PvP specifically. “We’re making a change to Shield Bash to make its suppression effect more consistent when the user impacts a fast-moving target in PvP,” the team said. “Its current implementation results in too many whiffs on quick targets, especially while the target is airborne.”

Shield Bash changes

Improved reliability of applying suppression

With the invisibility left intact for now for Nightstalker Hunters, the changes coming at the start of season 19 are instead focused around their Supers. With Divinity getting nerfed in season 19 as previously announced, the Deadfall variant of the Shadowshot Super for Hunters will be getting a buff in parallel. The end goal is that Deadfall Shadowshot becomes “a more attractive option for situations like boss damage phases” in the long term, offering an alternative debuff choice that’s just as compelling in some encounters.

The Moebius Quiver variant of Shadowshot is one of the few parts of Void 3.0 to be getting a slight nerf. Its potential for burst damage remains, but the sandbox team hopes to better separate the role of Shadowshot’s two variants by making Deadfall persist much longer than its higher initial damage counterpart.

Shadowshot Super changes

Deadfall variant: Increased Tether anchor lifetime when triggered from eight seconds to 12 seconds

Moebius Quiver variant: Reduced Tether anchor lifetime when triggered from eight seconds to six seconds

These balance changes won’t be quite as impactful as some of the others that are hitting Void’s fellow subclasses but are designed only to further cement the “solid position” in PvE that Bungie already believes that Void 3.0 inhabits. You’ll be able to try out all the subclass changes yourself when they go live alongside season 19 next month on Dec. 6.