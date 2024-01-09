This Destiny 2 playlist feels ‘awful,’ but players know how to fix it

Strikes, or Vanguard Ops, is the most basic PvE playlist in Destiny 2 mostly aimed at newer players. However, over the past few years, this playlist has fallen off in quality and is not fun to play anymore according to players.

On Jan. 8, a Destiny 2 player brought up the Vanguard Ops playlist simply not feeling good to play. “It’s the same pool of strikes every season,” the OP wrote, adding that the majority of those Strikes are Battlegrounds introduced from older seasons which aren’t as interesting to play and are an “absolute slog” in the playlist.

This week’s Nightfall is also a Battleground. Image via Bungie

The main issue here is not the Battlegrounds themselves, but their repetition. There are multiple Battlegrounds of the same format in Vanguard Ops because they hail from the same season. For example, there are three variations of PsiOps Battlegrounds from Season of the Risen, and if you start getting them back to back, it quickly becomes tedious.

Many fans in the comments agreed the playlist desperately needs a system that tracks the last Strikes or Battlegrounds players on the fireteam did and chooses something different. Alternatively, there could be a vote for the next Strike if you stay in matchmaking. As one player mentioned, Bungie already made attempts in 2018 to add a so-called “Strike and Crucible Repetition Reduction” feature. However, it immediately started causing errors for players, forcing Bungie to disable and abandon it.

It’s unclear whether it’s any easier to implement this feature in 2024, though. Destiny 2 is quite old and as we’ve seen over and over how adding a little thing can sometimes break an entire game. Besides, the developers are currently working on The Final Shape expansion and Checkmate improvements, both of which likely have a higher priority. Still, it would certainly be nice to have a more frequent Strike rotation than what is currently in the game.